NSF:YSFON Commends Nigerian Youths

President of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuma has described the performance of the country’s youths in the just concluded 19th National Sports Festival as a step to greater heights.

Gawuna, who is also the deputy governor of Kano State said the resilience of the youths to break national records and exhibiting high sense of discipline throughout the festival was a testimony that the country will soon regain its top spot in international level.

The deputy governor commended the federal government for reviving the festival after six years, adding that the Abuja festival has helped in reuniting youths in the country through their various interactions, which was a core value of the festival.

He called on the government to ensure the stars in the competition are given adequate support to enable them excel in continental and global circles.

Gawuna said YSFON was pleased with the success of the festival despite little hitches which were experienced during the games, saying, ‘’The host of the next festival should be able to learn from such towards adding value to the events.”

He, however, assured that the body will continue to support any developmental programme that will enhance the position of the youths in the country.

On Kano State performance in the festival, he commended the athletes for their efforts and charged them not to relent in their quest to see the State among the top finishers in the next edition.

“I must commend our athletes on behalf of my able governor, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, for their performance, there is a chance to better their performance in the next edition and like our government promised them, we will give them a befitting reception to appreciate their efforts,” Gawuna said.