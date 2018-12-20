Airtel Fetes 1,000 In Sokoto

In the spirit of the Yuletide and love, leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, brought smiles and joy to Sokoto by feeding over 1,000 people through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative themed “5 Days of Love” Charity campaign.

The charity initiative in partnership with UAC Restaurants, owners of Mr. Biggs, took place at the Sultan Muhammadu Bello Jumat Mosque, Sultan Palace, Sokoto on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Through the initiative, Airtel is sharing the reason for the season –love – and celebrating with the underprivileged by providing quality meals, amidst an atmosphere of love and fun.

Present at the event were the Chiroma of Sokoto, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III (representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III); Junaidu Shehu Gandi, Secretary, Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto and Alhaji Malami Akwara, Chief Imam, Central Mosque, Sokoto, amongst other chiefs.

The Chiroma of Sokoto, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III commended Airtel on behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto for its commitment towards touching the lives and empowering the people of Sokoto. “On behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto, we are grateful to Airtel for choosing to celebrate this season with the people of Sokoto. We pray that Allah will keep empowering and blessing Airtel. Thank you to Airtel”