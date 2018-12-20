Apapa Traffic: FG Stops Shipping Firms’ Collection Of Demurrage Charges

The federal government has ordered shipping companies operating in Western Zone of the nation’s seaports to stop collection of container deposit from importers for three months.

This stoppage is to ensure that the gridlock on the roads leading to the ports are free from the traffic encumbrances it is currently facing.

Speaking over the weekend at the 2018 appreciation night organised by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for stakeholders in the maritime sector, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) , Hassan Bello, said while the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would stop collections of some charges, truckers have been urged to bring down their astronomical cost of moving cargoes out of the seaports.

According to Bello, while the traffic gridlock persist was because of the urgency of truck drivers to return empty containers to the port and agents getting their container deposit refund.

The traffic situation would soon be over as according to him, the federal government had adopted short, medium and long- term solution to the menace.

He noted that at a meeting held last Thursday in Lagos, stakeholders agreed to make sacrifices in order to restore order to Apapa.

According to him, “The terminal operators are going to make sacrifice, the shipping companies will not charge demurrage for about three months, the truckers will lower their cost from the astronomical cost they are having now to a lower cost of forty to thirty thousand Naira, the Nigerian Ports Authority will also review their holding bay policy, the task force which is headed by the navy is also looking at various ways of looking at these things.

“So, the federal government in the meantime is connecting the ports with rail transportation so that there will be evacuation of cargoes. We depend on only one mode of transport and that is the road transport and this will not be the solution.

“Even some terminals are creative, they are using the inland waterways to evacuate cargoes and if we have pipelines, we wouldn’t have the tank farms and we wouldn’t have tankers in Apapa. There must be control of traffic, it is modern traffic management, it is not allowing anybody access to the port unless you have something to do there.

“So, the Nigerian Ports Authority is working very hard every day to make sure that these things are a thing of the past. There is road construction going on, there are palliatives by Dangote, there are so many things that when they crystalise, you will see that you will not even talk about this congestion.”

The NSC boss observed that the road was blocked because everybody was rushing to offload the container so that demurrage would not apply, adding that knowing that they now have three months free demurrage period, the rush to drop containers would no longer be there.

“So, it will be taken systematically, it will be taken easily and if you have a container to return, you relax, take your turn because it is only when you allow call up system that you will be called to do something and the call up system is being fine-tuned so that we don’t have everybody on the road trying to offload containers, that will be chaos, that is brigandage if you ask me and I think this idea were formulated, we are going to have the authorities; the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, the Nigerian Ports Authority and the task force, the truckers have been working, we have been meeting almost every week or so now,” he said.

On when the concessions would be effective, he said,” Probably in two weeks’ time, you will see that the order is out, that these are the things which everybody will do. For example, NPA will lose some money but that is their contribution, it is like general average, you have to make sacrifice, the truckers will have to make sacrifice, the shipping companies will do same, the terminal will do same. Shipping companies will not charge demurrage for that three months besides the free periods will be extended to ten days from five day.”