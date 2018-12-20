As Malnutrition Blights Chances Of Children Attaining Full Potential

As malnutrition continues to threaten the lives of under-five children in the northern part of Nigeria, experts have expressed worry about the country’s ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on nutrition by 2030. PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, writes.

SDGs 2.1 target is to end hunger and ensure access by all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round while goal 2.2. is to end all forms of malnutrition, including achieving by 2025, the internationally agreed targets on stunting and wasting in children under 5 years of age, and address the nutritional needs of adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women and older persons.

It is estimated that about 11 million children under the age of five are stunted in Nigeria due to long-term insufficient nutrients intake.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), stunting is what happens to a child’s brain and body when they don’t get the right kind of food or nutrients in their first 1,000 days of life.

The 2013 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) put prevalence of stunting at 37 per cent, underweight at 29 per cent and wasting at 18 per cent for children under five years of age.

NDHS also estimated that more than five million newborns in Nigeria lack essential nutrients and antibodies that would prevent them from diseases and death as they are not being exclusively breastfed.

A Nutrition expert, Dr. Bamidele Davis Omotola, said that over 50 per cent of children in the north east may not attain their full potential due to Severe Acute Malnutrition,SAM.

Omotola, who made this known at a recent media dialogue on child malnutrition, organised by UNICEF in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, in Yola, Adamawa State, noted that every two children in the region suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition with 50 percent stunted.

In his presentation titled: Child Malnutrition and the Emergency in North Eastern Nigeria, Omotola lamented that Nigeria has 25 million under 5 children affected by wasting while more than 10million children are stunted.

According to him, over one in two children are stunted in north east and north west while one in five children are stunted in the South.

He also said that about 50 per cent of children in the 12 Northern states are stunted while only 20 per cent of children in the rest of the country are stunted.

“When you have high rate of stunting, it is a life sentence, when you have high rate of Severe Acute Malnutrition, is a death sentence,” said Omotola.

He, however, identified insurgency in the region as a main driver of malnutrition, resulting in high food insecurity, sub optimal infant and young children feeding practices such as untargeted/uncontrolled infant formula distribution, negative coping strategies, increasing spread of endemic diseases, and low coverage of programs targeting children with moderate acute malnutrition.

The experts therefore, urged the state governments to see that they have an emergency in their hands and they should sit down with their cabinet to prioritize what they need to do.

He observed that UNICEF is scaling up nutrition to stem malnutrition,adding that with good nutrition, 33 percent of children will get out of poverty.

Speaking on the Integrated Basic Nutrition Response to the Humanitarian crisis in Borno and Yobe states, UNICEF Nutrition Officer, Dr Martin Jackson, noted that UNICEF is partnering with Action Against Hunger and supported by the Department For International Development to reduce morbidity and mortality related to under nutrition in children under five years.

He observed that the first 1000 days in the life of a child starting from the time of conception is critical in the life of a child, adding that about 1,2369, 802 children received vitamin A supplement, 195,000 pregnant women received iron/ folate supplement and about 38,700 children with severe acute malnutrition admitted for treatment in Yobe and Borno.

In his welcome remarks, Head, Child’s Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Olamide Osanyinpeju said one of the ways the SDGs would be achieved is to give adequate attention to issue of malnutrition.

Osanyinpeju said that there was need for investment in child malnutrition for the future, adding that it is necessary to raise awareness and understanding on the problem of malnutrition in the country so as to ensure allocation of resource for food and nutrition security at all levels.

He said,“It is imperative to combat malnutrition, because it can cause death in young children, particularly those under five years of age.There should be a concerted effort to fight malnutrition out in totality to ensure the attainment of desired results.”

“Malnutrition is a large burden to a country and tackling malnutrition entails empowering and educating people. Improved nutrition is the key to improved national and human development and this can be done by educating the populace and creating a positive approach towards nutrition.”

Also, the Executive Secretary, Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), Beatrice Eluaka, has maintained that malnutrition remains a key contributor to infant and maternal mortality and morbidity, poor cognitive development, increased severity of diseases which adversely affects productivity in the country.

She identified ineffective coordination of nutrition activities across the country, inadequate fund allocations and releases for nutrition and low uptake of preventive measures for combating malnutrition such as exclusive breastfeeding and optimal infant and young child feeding practices as some of the challenges bedeviling the nation’s nutrition system.

Identifying exclusive breastfeeding as a key factor to reducing child malnutrition in the country, Nigeria recently joined the rest of the World to commemorate the 2018 breastfeeding week.

Speaking during the event, the minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, expressed optimism that Nigeria can achieve 100 per cent exclusive breastfeeding, even as he said that the ministry was planning zero stunting campaign and that malnutrition will become a thing of the past in the country soon.

According to him, breast milk is the first vaccine for babies and breastfeeding is the first family planning agent for mothers, adding that the part of breast milk that people sometimes throwaway is also rich in products that protect and enhance immunity in young ones.

Also speaking at the event, the former minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, said that the long time health for children can be improved by breastfeeding, adding that the risk of communicable diseases and childhood diseases such as obesity and asthma are greatly reduced,noting that longer breastfeeding practice reduces the risk of ovarian and breast cancer in women.

Meanwhile, in a bid to address SAM in the country, the federal government in partnership with UNICEF, recently distributed 12 cartons of ‘Ready to Use Therapeutic Food’ (RUTF) to six selected states, with the hope of saving more than 16,000 lives.

“As funds are made available, we shall continue to scale up efforts to treat SAM cases while strengthening our prevention efforts in Nigeria” Adewole said.