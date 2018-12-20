NEWS
FCTA Trains 4,950 Youths On Farming Skills
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it has trained over 4,950 youths, drawn from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on new farming skills in 2018.
Briefing newsmen yesterday on the activities of his office within the last one year, the secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Stanley Nzekwe Ifeanyichukwu, explained that the training was an open door policy of the secretariat, which, according to him was aimed at attracting genuine investment and boosting the agricultural sector.
Nzekwe added that 50 women have also been trained on rice production technology, in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The secretary also disclosed that 600 youths, drawn from the six area councils of the FCT were trained in an entrepreneurship workshop in Gwagwalada, with the view of helping them to be expose to numerous opportunities that exist in the sector.
He explained further that a mentorship programme has been put in place to follow-up on the progress of the graduates in order to guide them in their different chosen agricultural vocations.
