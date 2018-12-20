Fight Against Insurgency And Human Rights Abuses

The Nigerian state through its military and other paramilitary forces have been battling with several armed violent groups whose actions continually undermine national security. The most notorious is the Boko Haram group. This mindless group have caused untold destruction of lives and properties in the northeast Nigeria.

As at July 2017, there were 2.4 million Internally Displaced Persons (56 per cent of which are children) in Nigeria (with the State of Borno hosting the largest population). There is also the incessant cases of farmer/herders violent conflicts which seem to be escalating and spreading southward, threatening the country’s security and stability. With an estimated death toll of approximately 2,500 people in 2016, these clashes are becoming as potentially dangerous as the Boko Haram insurgency in the north east.

In response to these threats the Nigerian military continually engaged these criminal groups in open battles, launching offensive assaults on their locations through aerial bombing and ground offensive. However, recent Amnesty International report titled “Harvest of Death: Three Years of Bloody Clashes Between Farmers and Herders” seem to discredit the government and the military efforts in the fight against insurgency and violent extremism. The reports accused the government of complicity, alleging that the failure of the Nigerian government to hold murderers to account is encouraging them and fueling rising insecurity across the country.

The Federal Government of Nigeria was very quick in dismissing the report and accused the Amnesty International of bias in its report. The Nigeria Army Director of Public Relations aptly stated that “the Nigerian Branch of the Amnesty International that hitherto has been well respected has deviated from the core values, principles and objectives of the original Amnesty International domiciled in the United Kingdom”. At this junction, we must ask ourselves what is the content of the Amnesty International Report?

The Report, inter alia, said “the Nigerian authorities’ failure to investigate communal clashes and bring perpetrators to justice has fueled a bloody escalation in the conflict between farmers and herders across the country, resulting in at least 3,641 deaths in the past three years and the displacement of thousands more”.

The narrative and tone of the Amnesty International report may not sound good for Nigeria’s image especially in an operation that requires high level public confidence. However, my concern is what lessons we can draw from the report. In my opinion, the report is a subtle way of telling the government and the security forces to re-strategize in the counterinsurgency and countering violent extremism efforts.

It is particularly worrisome that an entire community or village can be sacked in the northeast in a supposed sovereign state like Nigeria. When the government and its security forces fail to protect you, I wonder who can. We all know that even in peace time, we suffer brutality in the hands of our security forces who always feel they are above the law. I then wonder what would be their conduct during counter-insurgency operations. There is no need to wish away all the allegation of rape, soldier brutality, and coercion, among others. The government and security forces need to look inward and ask pertinent questions that will help to restructure and reorganize our security forces.

The main issue at stake is that the Nigerian military is a legitimate force established by law and also guided by the international laws of war. The Nigerian military is therefore not expected to do or engage in certain actions during combat operations. Therefore a situation where the government or military is accused of complicity in its counter-insurgency operations by a reputable organization like Amnesty International should be a cause for concern.

– Mamud sent in this piece from Abuja