NASS Transmits Disability Bill To President For Assent

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, (CCD), has said the National Assembly has transmitted the National Disability Bill to the President for assent.

The executive director of CCD, David Anyaele who disclosed this to journalists said the bill was transmitted on Tuesday by the Clerk of the National Assembly in line with their demand for the urgent transmission of the bill to the President.

Anyaele said, ‘’This Policy Brief, developed by CCD, with support from RoLAC Programme, will deepen your understanding on the provisions of the bill.

‘’Over 25 million men and women with Disabilities and their families are appealing to Nigerians for support to secure the President’s assent.

‘’As the Presidential candidate of APC, President Buhari promised on March 21 2015 at Lafia, Nasarawa State, to end all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities in Nigeria if elected as the President through passage of the disability bill.

‘’The time for the President to fulfil his promise is now. Already, he has appointed two (Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant) aids on disability matters.’

‘’This is the fourth time the disability bill will be transmitted to the President for assent since 1999 by the National Assembly.’’