NCC Outlines Measures For Effective Broadband Coverage

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has outlined strategies being deployed to ensure that the country is covered with high-speed broadband infrastructure that will provide consumers with affordable internet access.

Executive vice chairman, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, delivering his keynote paper at the fourth quarter seminar of the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), held in Lagos recently with the theme: “Achieving Last-Mile Connectivity through Affordable Broadband”, said NCC is building a pervasive infrastructure support for the industry, through its national broadband plan initiatives.

These include the implementation of the Open Access Model by licencing Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) across the six geopolitical zones of the nation targeted at delivering affordable internet services to last mile end users, especially those in the rural areas.

Danbatta who was represented by Dr. Henry Nkemadu, deputy director/head, Special Intervention Projects, said NCC has granted more Spectrum Resource Licences for the delivery of broadband wireless access service at the wholesale level, to ISP’s and other retail telecoms service providers for the provision of retail high speed internet access services.

“Achieving the Last Mile Connectivity in Nigeria has been a tremendous growth and increasing ubiquity of the mobile networks in Nigeria. However, there is still a proportion of the population that is underserved or unserved with universal access to mobile and the Internet.

“Generally, the most pervasive networks are on 2G coverage and reaches about 90% of the population while the 3G or 4G coverage still low and a section with little or no coverage. A major milestone was achieved recently with the licensing of four Infracos (Infrastructure Service Providers) to provide broadband infrastructure.

“These companies were licensed for broadband infrastructure provisioning in the different regions. Zinox Technology Limited for South East Zone, Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for North East Zone, O’odua Infraco Resource Limited for the South West and Raeanna Technologies Limited for the South-South.

“The Commission had earlier licenced two (2) Infrastructure Companies (INFRACOS) for Lagos in the South West and North Central regions which are Infrastructure Company Limited (a subsidiary of MainOne Cable Company Limited) and IHS Limited. However, Efforts are underway to licence an Infraco for the North Central following the withdrawal of the licenced Infraco.

He said NCC also opened up other spectrum resources to support broadband deployment for the 3G and 4G networks by licencing the 2.3GHz and 2.6GHz spectrum bands to provide the operating companies spectrum resources for improved quality of service. “The 700MHz spectrum band i.e. the digital dividend spectrum has been assigned to MNOs to improve coverage” he said.

Danbatta disclosed that NCC consulted with stakeholders before finally releasing the Guidelines for Spectrum Trading regime in Nigeria for improved spectrum utilization and efficiency.

On 5G spectrum, he said the Commission has also identified some of the potential frequencies and therefore suspended the licensing of those frequencies. This step will ensure Nigeria is not caught unawares when those frequency bands are harmonized by standardization bodies. Key amongst these bands are 26GHz, 38GHz and 42GHz bands.

The Commission is also exploring the opportunities offered by using the High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) technologies. HAPS is a viable, cost-effective way to extend broadband network coverage by offering a fast, flexible and high capacity, lower latency backhaul solution, Danbatta added.

Meanwhile, national chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Mr Gbenga Adebayo, at the same event, called for continuous support from government and private sector for telecom operators to stay afloat.

Adebayo, who is represented by Mr. Olajide Aremu, the Technical Committee Chairman, ALTON, noted that telecom operators face enormous challenges leading to a number of them going down, adding that availability of an enabling environment is crucial for the survival of telecom operations in the country.

“What we have achieved in the industry will be eroded if care is not taking. We are going to the next level where the enabler technology will help the industry and so the need to tackle problems facing states. Creating an enabling environment for telecom to grow, especially in some states, should be the main focus of the country” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of NITRA, Mr Emma Okonji, said that Nigerians were yearning for ubiquitous and affordable broadband to further drive internet connectivity at the speed of light. According to him, the country has achieved 30.9 per cent broadband target due to broadband infrastructure development and deployment.

The Nigerian Telecommunications Industry has experienced significant growth in telephony penetration. Prom a modest number of about 400,000 fixed and 25,000 mobile telephone lines in 2001, by year end 2007 the industry recorded nearly 42 million active subscriber line connections and by October 2018, the industry recorded 165,239,443 million active mobile subscriber line connections.

Teledensity has risen from 0.04 per cent in 2000 to over 118.03 per cent in October 2018. Number of active mobile Internet subscribers was 107,106,975a s at October 2018. November 2018 has risen to 169 million subscribers. Active Internet Subscribers also risen to 109 million.