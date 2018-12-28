2019: Arewa Youth Endorses Buhari, Calls For State Of Emergency In Zamfara

The Northern Youth under the auspices of the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has resolved to use its structures across the country to garner support for President Muhammadu Buhari and return him into power come 2019.

The group who showed its displeasure over the stance of a faction of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for dumping President Buhari for Alh. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said those set of elders has done so for their selfish interest.

Addressing a Press Conference in Kaduna yesterday, the National Director Public Affairs of the group, Bello Abdulhamid said they are disappointed with the leaders of the north.

” They are our fathers but we are disappointed in their actions, which we consider as selfishness”, Abdulhamid said.

He said it is only unpatriotic Nigerians that will not support President Buhari to come back to power in 2019.

The group equally called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare full blown military intervention in Zamfara state.

“In the recent killing in Birane, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara, no fewer than 18 persons were killed. We are worried about the spate of unabated killings in the state, and we are calling on the FG to declare state of emergency in Zamfara”, the group insisted.

The group who called on Nigerians to come out enmass and support President Buhari said: ” presently, there is a paradigm shift in approach to governance as fiscal discipline and controlled expenditure through the implementation of TSA has reduced incidents of uncontrolled expenditure and shady handling of funds which are directed from entry to Government coffers, has been grossly checkmated”.