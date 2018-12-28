Building Collapse: Judicial Panel Quizzes Three Rivers’ Commissioners

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the collapse of a seven-storey building under construction in Port Harcourt, yesterday quizzed three serving commissioners in the cabinet of Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

The three commissioners include; Dr. Reason Onya of the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning; Professor Princewill Chike of the Ministry of Health and Dr. John Bazia of the Ministry of Special Duties.

Testifying before the Commission, Onya said the ministry revalidated the 2014 approved plan for the collapsed seven-storey building following the disappearance of the file of the building plan.

He said: “We couldn’t get the file of the approved plan for the building in the Ministry. So we had to re-validate the approved plan in 2018 following requests from the developer. We suspect that the movement of the Ministry from Moscow Road to State Secretariat, could have led to the disappearance of the file.”

The commissioner, who insists that he had stepped aside to allow for proper investigation into the cause of the collapsed building, said the plan of the building was duly registered in the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning.

Testifying before the Commission also, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, said a total of 17 persons died in the collapsed building, pointing out that out of the number, only eight corpses could be identified by their relatives.

Chike stated that 12 of the corpses were deposited at the Ashes To Ashes Mortuary of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, while three others were deposited at the morgue of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

He said three corpses were deposited at Kpaima, a privately owned movie in Port Harcourt, adding that one of the corpses at Kpaima Mortuary, has been retrieved and buried by his relatives.

The Commissioner stated that a total of 31 persons, including a female were rescued alive from the collapsed building located along Woji Road, New GRA, Port Harcourt, saying that almost all the victims had been discharged from the hospitals.

Earlier, Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli, said the part of the terms given to the Commission is to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the collapse of the building.