APC Mourns Death Of PDP Supporters In Benue Autocrash

The All Progressives Congress has condoled with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of some of its members involved in a road accident on Otukpo-Agatu Road in Benue State.

The PDP members were travelling for the campaign flag-off of a Senatorial candidate on Friday.

APC spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the party “is anguished and deeply saddened by the tragic accident.

“While we share the pains of the bereaved families, we also pray that those injured in the accident make a speedy and full recovery.

“As we mourn, the Party prays that the Almighty God give the bereaved families and other loved ones the strength to withstand the tragic loss and also grant the dead eternal rest.

The APC spokesman urged all political parties all to ensure safety of members as political activities have expectedly heightened in the run up to the 2019 General Elections.

“We also call on relevant agencies charged with keeping transport routes and campaign grounds safe to ensure that the electioneering campaigns are as humanly possible devoid of avoidable accidents and incidents”, Issa-Onilu added.