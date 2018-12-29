NEWS
Benue Crash: APC Tasks Nigerians,Politicians On Road Safety
All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians,especially politicians, to ensure safety on the roads as they embark on electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu,APC National Publicity Secretary, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
Issa-Onilu condoled with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of some of its members who died in a fatal accident on Otukpo-Agatu Road in Benue.
“We condole with the PDP over the death of some of its members who died following a fatal accident on Otukpo-Agatu Road in Benue.
“The APC is anguished and deeply saddened by the tragic accident.
“While we share the pains of the bereaved families, we also pray that those who were injured in the accident make a speedy and full recovery,”he said.
He prayed that the Almighty God would give the bereaved families and other loved ones the strength to withstand the tragic loss and also grant the dead eternal rest.
The APC spokesman called on the relevant agencies charged with keeping transport routes and campaign grounds safe to ensure that the electioneering campaigns were as humanly possible devoid of avoidable accidents and incidents.
This, he said, was especially as political activities had expectedly heightened in the lead up to the 2019 general elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred while the PDP members were travelling for the campaign flag-off of a Senatorial candidate on Friday.
