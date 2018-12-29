NEWS
Christmas: Angry Wife Puts Husband For Sale On eBay
A 40-year-old woman has listed her husband on eBay
She wrote: “Dear women who may be interested.
“Over the first two days of Christmas I have realised that we simply don’t belong together any more. I would like to give up my husband. I am happy to negotiate the price. But no exchange. Please send me inquiries over email.”
The advert was titled “Husband, used” and illustrated with the pair’s Christmas tree.
‘Dorte’ said that he could be collected on Christmas Day so he could be ‘road tested’ on Boxing Day.
