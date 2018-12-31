Business Activities Rise Despite Inflation

In spite of an uptick in the rate at which prices of goods and services have been rising in the past couple of months, business activities at both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors have continued to expand as the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) which measures activities of both sectors grew in the month of December.

Inflation which had dropped to 11.14 per cent in July this year had been on a slow rise, rising to 11.28 per cent in November 2018. Despite the faster rise in prices, business activities continued to expand as the December PMI released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors expanded for the 21st and 20th time.

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of December stood at 61.1 index points, growing at a faster rate when compared to the index in the previous month. Of the 14 sub sectors surveyed, 13 reported growth, while the primary metal sub sector recorded decline.

Production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the 22 consecutive months in December 2018 at 63.6 points with 10 of the 14 manufacturing subsectors recording increased production level, while three remained unchanged and one recorded decreased production level. At 62.3 points, the new orders index grew for the 21st consecutive month, with 13 sub sectors reporting growth, while one contracted in the review month.

The employment level index in December 2018 stood at 57.0 points, indicating growth in employment level for the 20th consecutive months. Of the 14 sub sectors, 12 reported increased employment level, while two reported unchanged employment level in the review month

The composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 62.3 points in December 2018, indicating expansion in the non- manufacturing PMI for the 20th consecutive month as the index grew at a faster rate when compared to that in November 2018.

All the 17 surveyed subsectors recorded growth in the following order: repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles; information & communication; water supply, sewage & waste management; wholesale/retail trade; professional, scientific, & technical services; accommodation & food services; arts, entertainment & recreation; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; utilities; finance & insurance; agriculture; transportation & warehousing; educational services; construction; real estate rental & leasing; management of companies; health care & social assistance.