Edo Poly Usen Unveils Prof. Choudhary’s Centre For Natural Product Research

…sets agenda for drug production

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has unveiled the Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Centre for Natural Product Research (ICCNPR), a research arm of the institution that will seek innovative ways of providing solutions to society’s problems with the use of natural products.

The unveiling and groundbreaking ceremony of the centre held at the school’s premises in Usen, near Benin City, the Edo State capital, in the presence of dignitaries drawn from the academia, government and the school community.

The centre is named after Prof. Dr. Muhammad Choudhary, one of the most accomplished researchers in Pakistan, who was on ground as guest speaker for the institution’s maiden international symposium, tagged Recent Discoveries in Natural Product Sciences.

Rector of the institution and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, said that the centre will serve as the grooming ground for experts in natural product science in Nigeria and will contribute to growing research in the natural products in the country.

According to him, “We are very excited with the unveiling of the ICCNPR. This didn’t happen in isolation. We have a department of pharmaceutical technology at the institution. So, we have a pool to draw talent from. But the centre has a national, and if I must say, an international mandate. It will serve as a watering hole for experts who intend to exploit the various uses of natural products to improve society, be it manufacturing of drugs or other uses.”

He maintained that the state government and a number of international researchers are well aware of the establishment of the centre and a number of collaborations are in the offing.

“As you all know, this institution is taking a new turn. We have a number of collaborations with overseas lecturers and a number of them will help in bringing in partnerships and collaborations that will aid the growth of the centre.

“This is as we are also very alive to the state government’s intention to grow capacity for drug manufacturing in the state, especially at the new industrial and enterprise park in the state. Such an industry will benefit from the research that will go on here,” he added.