Experts Laud PMB’s Refusal To Assent NBC Amendment Bill

Communications experts have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for demonstrating his resolute commitment to national interest, over the primordial vested interest of a few powerful persons.

The experts, Engineer Yusuf Kayode Ahmadu and Barbara Ekprikpo said they show of commitment was exhibited by his refusal to sign the contentious NBC amendment bill 2018.

“The President’s decline to sign the bill was again communicated to the Senate President with reasons, which are mostly in alignment with the views of industry experts,’’ the experts said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that some experts recently expressed strong worries over some insertions into the bill that were inimical to the position of the government white paper on the NBC act.

“The President clearly stated that he seeks to ensure that the NBC is not disempowered by the proposed amended act. In a bizarre show of lack of national interest some Nigerians colluded with their foreign cohorts to influence the National Assembly to insert some strange clauses that would tamper with the number of Digital Broadcasting Signalling Distributor ( BSD) Licenses, stipulated by the white paper, but also expunge the clause that empowers the NBC to efficiently carry out its function. This illegal action, if allowed to have passed with a Presidential assent, would have grossly hampered the currently ongoing Digital Switch Over ( DSO) process”.