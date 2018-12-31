ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Newly Crowned Queen Of Benue Tourism 2018
She became the Queen to represent all tourism aspects in Benue state, Nigeria. The contest which was keenly contested at the popular Royal Choice Inn Makurdi, Benue State saw Queen Sarah Secivir Benedict represented as Miss Ukum contesting alongside other intelligent contestants representing various Local Government in the State to emerge the overall winner of the Queen Of Benue Tourism 2018/2019 contest.
Speaking to news men, she clearly stated that she would make sure she empowers those who are willing to get empowered.
She revealed that she would also partner with brands to ensure that skills acquisition in the country is paramount and promotion of the tourism sector across the country and Benue state in particular would be her key point.
