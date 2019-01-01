2019 Cross Over Night: Cleric Urges Leaders To Rise Up To Responsibilities

Rev. William Okoye, General Overseer of the All Christian Fellowship Mission (ACFM), has urged leaders and those in authority to rise up to their responsibilities and do the needful.

Okoye, during the cross over service at ACFM, Maitama, Abuja, said that the year would be a crucial one for the nation as elections were approaching.

He also said although the country’s economy was shaky, 2019 would be a challenging year for Nigerians.

“Looking at the herdsmen killings, I believe that our problem is not essentially that of lack of capacity.

“It is the unwillingness of those in authority to do what they are supposed to do and It is going to be a very crucial year for us.

“I am expecting and praying that God will help our leaders rise up to their responsibilities in the year 2019.

“Looking at our economic situation, it is clear that 2019 is going to be a challenging year but God will always take care of His own,’’ he said.

He, however, called on Nigerians to be seriously dedicated to God in the year.

According to him, the church should rise up to the challenge to fight the battle and liberate Nigeria from the grips of the devil and agents of darkness.

“Move the nation into her destiny so that this nation will rise and fulfil her destiny under God. I advise all Nigerians to be seriously dedicated to God.

“I believe that because of some people who are doing the right thing and calling upon the name of the Lord, God will extend His mercies to the nation and see us through.’’

Okoye described 2018 as a good year, even though things were rough, adding that God showed mercy to His people and to all Nigerians because of a few that were doing things right