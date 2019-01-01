Police Parade 12 For Kidnapping, Armed Robbery In Zamfara

Nigeria Police have paraded 12 suspects for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and armed robbery in Zamfara State.

The suspects include; Nafiu Usman 28years a.k.a Baba Doctor, native of Wanke village in Gusau LGA – sectional leader; Ma’aruf Usman of Wanari Village in Zurmi LGA; Inusa Usman 40years, native of Zurmi LGA; Awal Jibril 41years native of Mada LGA; Shehu Mohammed 55years; Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim 35years; Ibrahim Sani 45years; Kabiru Usman 30years; Bala Garba 60years; Maigari Labbo 56years; Mohammed Abdullahi Aramako 31years and Salisu Mamman Wadatau 38years of Danjibga LGA, the major informant of the gang.

Items recovered from them are; six AK47 rifles, four magazines, 34 AK47 live ammunition and four swords.

The suspects who operate in Zamfara State and environs were allegedly responsible for the kidnap of twin sisters and others.

The sisters were said to have gone to distribute their wedding cards to families and friends when they were kidnapped on the 21st of October, 2018.

The families were said to have paid N15million as ransom before they were released.

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood while parading the suspects, said, “Consequent on the kidnap of one Hassana Bala, female, 18 years old and her twin sister, Hussaina Bala on October 21, 2018 in Dauran Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State when they went to distribute their wedding invitation cards to families and friends, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, directed a discrete investigation into the sudden disappearance of the twins and bring perpetrators to justice.

“The operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by DCP Abba Kayri carried out a discrete investigation into the matter and succeeded in the arrest of the suspects who were directly responsible for the kidnap of the twins.

“The suspects were arrested in various criminal hideouts in Katsina and Zamfara states. They confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the kidnapping of the twins and several other armed robberies, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Zamfara State and environs.

“The suspects also admitted to the Intelligence Response Team that they collected the sum of N15million as ransom before releasing the twins and shared the money N500,000 each among themselves.”

Moshood said investigation was in progress and effort is being intensified to arrest the “gang leader, one Dankarami, the second in command of the gang, Yellow, who negotiated the ransom for the release of the twins and Sirajo Dogo, the mastermind of the kidnap, who were indicted in the confession statements of the above mentioned suspects.”

He also said that they would all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Speaking on how the kidnap was carried out, one of the suspects, Nafiu Usman said: “I live in the village close to where the kidnap was carried out. The leader of the gang and his friends usually come to buy foodstuff at our village. Whenever they come, they send some of us on errand and reward us with huge cash.

“They started luring us with money and that was how I was lured into kidnapping. They usually involve community members in whatever they do, so it was easy for us to carry out the kidnap. We were 18 in number that went for the operation and we used six motorcycles to make the job fast.

“It was Yellow that involved all of us but he is currently at large. We didn’t know the financial status of the girls but I am sure Yellow knows because he assembled all of us.

“I and others don’t want to be part of the gang anymore and that is why we are cooperating with the Police. We have also given information about those still at large to prove to the Police that we are repentant.”