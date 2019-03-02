Elections: Gombe PDP Hails Members, Assures Of Victory At Gov Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the 2019 general elections in Gombe state has commended the resilience of its members and the entire people of the state for their support and followership during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, despite alleged reports of intimidation and harassment of its members before and during the elections.

The party said recent events have shown the alleged desperation of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to harass, intimidate and arrest its members.

A statement by the chairman Media and Publicity Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Dahiru Hassan Kera alleged that the APC harassed and destroyed properties of its members especially campaign posters in different parts of the state during campaign rallies.

“It is regrettable that the APC and their leadership want to bring back the dark days of ‘Kalare’ activities which this present administration had tried so hard to eradicate. These Kalare activities are not only worrisome, but stands as a threat to our nascent democracy.

“We call on our members and supporters to remain peaceful, calm, law abiding and come out en mass to vote Senator Usman Bayero Nafada and all State House of Assembly candidates during next Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.”

Kera said the PDP campaign council is assuring the people of the State that it will continue from where the present administration of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has stopped in developing the state in all spheres of endeavour if given the mandate.