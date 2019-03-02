Kaduna PDP Chieftains Plot To Dump Party As Ex-Yero’s Spokesman Joins APC

Strong indications emerged that some chieftains of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kaduna state chapter are in secret talks to dump the party before 9th march,2019 governorship polls.

Ahmed Maiyaki, a former Director General, Media and Publicity to immediate past Kaduna state governor, Ramalan Yero has already defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at federal level.

In a statement by Maiyaki on Saturday, said the decision was made after consulting with his family and dissecting the development plans of the two candidates of the dominant APC, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and PDP Isa Ashiru Kudan.

“This decision has become necessary in view of the inability of the party at the state and its gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan to provide an alternative development plan if elected to lead the state….Isa Ashiru Kudan have not put in place any plan to sustain or surpass these achievements.” Maiyaki said.

Having consulted widely with my political associates, family and friends, l have decided to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It is on record that the bar of governance in Kaduna State is admirably high at the moment and we as indigenes of the state have a duty to sustain this feat. Sadly, the PDP in Kaduna and it’s gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan have not put in place any plan to sustain or surpass these achievements.

To this end, l have notified and returned the membership card to officials of the PDP at my ward. Accordingly, l have registered as a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) whose candidate, Gov Nasir Ahmad Elrufai has proven competence and vision for Kaduna State”

“I wish to state unequivocally, that @elrufai’s vision for my dear state is unmatched by any of the candidates seeking to be governor of the state in the March 9th polls. l believe Elrufai has the capacity, experience and interest to serve Kaduna better. l therefore declare my total support for his candidature and urge other likeminds to do so. Kaduna truly deserves a competent leader, we cannot afford anything less” Maiyaki said. ENDs