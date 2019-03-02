My Joy Is Rendering Good Services – Alice

Alice Sambo hails from Plateau State. She had her secondary education at Government Technical College, Bukuru. She studied Engineering at the Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State. She has been in the events management business for 20 years.

Background

My name is Mrs Alice Sambo, I was born in Plateau State. I had my secondary education at Government Technical College, Bukuru and after that, I proceeded to ATBU Bauchi, where I had my diploma. To further my education after that, I proceeded to study Engineering at Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State. Presently, I’m in the events management business.

How Did You Start Your Business?

Actually, this business is just like a vision that God gave to me. When I did my wedding I looked for somebody that would make the wedding colourful, but I couldn’t get. After my wedding, I told my husband that I wanted to work, but the only place I could find work then was in the bank, but my husband didn’t like the idea and so he advised me to think of a business I would like to do, that he would support me.

My husband wasn’t against me working in the bank, but he was looking at how we could look after the children, one of us need to be there for them. So, he asked me to consider starting a business instead, since that would keep me in one place. I actually decided to go into event management because I discovered there were no event managers in Nasarawa State.

What Makes You Unique?

My pay off line is, “Quality product at affordable price.” I market quality products and make sure I sell them at affordable prices. I travel out for seminars, once I get to such occasions and see something different, I always bring it to town.

I am different because even though there are so many young girls and men that I taught and they have their own event businesses, they cannot compare themselves to me. Every day, when I travel out for a programme, I learn new things and return home to practice in my own way and that makes me different from others.

Your Driving Force

Actually, the business is paying me and I am satisfied. Whenever I satisfy a customer, or render a good service and that person is happy, I derive joy in it also. I have passion for the business because of the satisfaction I derive from rendering good services to others and I make them happy.

What Are Your Hobbies?

I like jogging and dancing. Another hobby of mine is cooking, I am creative. I don’t emulate, I can cook same food in different ways. I love cooking a lot.

How Did You Find Yourself In Decoration Business?

Honestly, reading engineering really helped me. In baking, there is what we call, cut and paste and they are more or less of designs. So, coupled with the course I read, really helped me.

How Do You Feel If A Customer Comes Complaining?

I feel very bad and I pick it up as a challenge to improve on where I erred. I offer apologies and try to correct whatever it is. If my customers are satisfied, I am equally satisfied.

What Are Your Challenges?

I have challenges of finance and electricity, and they are affecting my business, because I want to take the business to another level, but due to lack of finance, I have not been able to.

What Are Your Achievements In Life?

The business has given me awareness, I travel out to places, I meet so many people, and I see so many things. The business also serves as a frontier to other businesses.

Any Regrets?

Not at all. I have never regretted doing this business even with the challenges.

What Are Your Future Plans?

I want to take this business to another level from event management to recreation. That is what I want to do.

What Was Your Memorable Day?

My memorable day was the day I met a customer from outside Nigeria and I was able to satisfy his needs. Someone recommended me to him and when he came, he told me what he wanted and I was able to meet his requirements, he was so happy. He said, ‘madam, do we have people in Nigeria that are honest and hardworking? Not even in Nigeria, in Nasarawa State, the man said. I thought no one can do this here, but you proved me wrong.’

That particular day, I felt I had achieved a lot and I was so happy.

What Is The Secret Of Your Success?

My secret is God. I return all glory and hounour to God because he has been the one behind my success and that is the secret. Whatsoever you do, when you hold on to God, you will make it.

How Do You Balance Business And Family?

Actually, the business is not holding me. I have enough time for children and my family. My husband is not staying here, so I have enough time. I’m able to easily plan my programme for the day. At times, we travel to see him. The business is not interfering with my time for the family.

What Is Your Advise To Women?

From day one, I am the type that doesn’t like to stay in one place, I like doing one thing or the other that will help me. So, once I see a woman that is not doing anything, I feel bad about it.

My encouragement to young women out there is that no matter what your level of education is, it is very important for you to get something and attach it to that certificate you are holding. If I had been using my certificate, I would have been in a company or bank but now, I am here doing business to add value to my qualification.

I urge young women to please add value to their education. Whether you are an engineer, doctor, lawyer or whatever, the value you attach to your profession is to bring yourself down and learn something. If you have business, you make fast money, which is very important.

If I see young girls learning mechanic skill, carpentry and other handwork, I encourage them, it is a good thing.

For How Long Have You Been In This Business?

Almost two decades.