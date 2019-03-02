NSIWC Raises The Alarm Over Circulation Of Fake Circular

The Executive Chairman, National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, (NSIWC) High Chief Richard Onwuka Egbule, raised the alarm over circulation of a fake circular to revise the supplementary allowance payable to security personnel attached to political, public and Judicial office holders.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, NSIWC, Mr Emma Njoku noted that the Commission has not issued any circular to revise the supplementary allowance for public office holders.

The statement noted that the fake circular fraudulently revised the supplementary allowance fromN50, 000 to N120,000 per month for officers and from N30,000 to N100,000 per month for other ranks.

It explained that the Commission’s circular dated 1st November 2017, which conveyed government’s approval for the payment of supplementary allowance of N50, 000 per month for officers and N30,000 per month for other ranks of security personnel has not been revised.

Chief Egbule, therefore called on MDA’s to disregard the fake circular and any payments already made or intended to be made on account of it should be reversed immediately and all enquiries should be forwarded to the Commission.