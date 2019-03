The displacement 4065 villagers in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state by unknown bandits has become a source of worry for the stakeholders and the state government. Abu Nmodu reports.

The recent attacks on some villages in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state has posed a very serious security challenge to the area.

Inhabitants of the affected communities are now taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) camps.

In the past few weeks there have been an upsurge in the number of attacks on the villages mostly in the night, with unknown gunmen killing, raping and abducting harmless villagers.

It was gathered that the Bandits have made villages where there are little or no presence of security personnel, their target as they terrorised these areas and then retreat back to areas around Allawa forest in Shiroro local government or the forest adjoining the Birni Gwari, Kaduna state and Rafi local government area of Niger state.

Findings revealed that the first attack about a fortnight ago was on Kwaki and Kurebe ward of Shiroro local government areas of the state, where villages like Badna, Malfa and Tunga were dislodged.

In that attack nine people were feared dead,15 others, mostly women and girls were kidnapped while several others were raped, injured and hospitalised with 11 in critical condition.

Four days before the attack , several attacks were carried out. In one of the attacks, a woman and her daughter were kidnapped and a Royal Prince abducted at Kwararamai, another village in shiroro local government area.

In the serial attacks on Kwararamai, Jankuta and Marraraban Bataro, 17 people were abducted in one night with the villagers left to suffer the same fate of despair.

Just within last week again, the State Emergency Management Agency confirmed another attack on 17 communities with five persons killed and 33 persons abducted.

The incessant attacks by bandits on villages in Niger state has been attributed to several military actions in Zamfara and Birni Gwari in Kaduna state that made the bandits to move through the forest to Allawa Forest where they felt is safe.

Security experts who Spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday on condition of anonymity posited that the Allawa forest, because of its nature made it easier for bandits to operate in the night and retreat back and sometimes they rustle cattle.

The expert stated that if urgent steps are not taken they may end up using the area as their new base of banditry as they did in Zamfara state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday’s visit to the IDPs camps in Centre primary school, Kalgara and Pandogari indicated that no fewer than 4065 persons are in the two camps following the several attacks on the villages by the bandits.

The Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alh. Ahmed Ibrahim Inga confirmed that there were 4,065 displaced persons from 14 communities of Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas in the camps.

He also disclosed that relief materials are being provided by the state government for the victims as all their belongings were taken away by the bandits, leaving them with nothing to survive on.

Senator David Umaru representing Niger East in which the Rafi and Shiroro communities belong posited that the attacks were quick reminders of the present reality in this areas- that lives and properties of the inhabitants of the affected communities are no longer safe and that there was the need for urgent intervention by security agencies.

While acknowledging the past efforts of security agencies, especially the police and military in curbing cases of cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities in Niger East Senatorial District, Umar stated that he was highly disturbed with the recent upsurge in the activities of the bandits in the areas.

He added: “ It is therefore necessary for security agencies to give priority attention to securing lives and properties of these villagers in order to build on the peace that has prevailed in the area before the gangsters resurfaced recently.

“All the Security and relevant Government agencies should focus attention on the worst affected areas in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Government areas”.

The state commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sabo admitted that the nefarious activities of the bandits was the first challenge that he was confronted with immediately he assumed office.

He stated that the mode of operation of the bandits was to attack villages in deep rural areas in form of guerrilla warfare but said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies are bringing normalcy to the area.

On his part, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has visited the IDPs in Kalgara and Pandogari camps in Rafi local government area of the state and assured them of his administration’s determination to provide adequate security.

The governor revealed that machinery has been put in place for a quick return of the IDPs to their communities,saying “we are here to assess the situation and to do whatever we can so that our people can return to their homes.

“We are taking actions that will further improve peace and security in the affected area. We are providing some safety nets for these communities, so that they can go back to their homes and continue with their lives.

“There is the need for us to come up with different strategies on how to maintain some level of security so that they can go back home”.

Governor Sani-Bello then charged heads of security agencies on the need for inter-agency cooperation, adding that they should also come up with a unified operation plan to address security challenges in the state and in the country at large.