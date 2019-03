The rise in smartphone theft is taking another facet in the Federal capital Territory. HENRY TYOHEMBA writes on the diverse means adopted by snatchers and the agony of some victims.

Walking down the street with a cell phone in hand is no longer safe in Abuja. Despites binding new lock features installed now on all new phones, LEADERSHIP Sunday discovered that cell phones are becoming the number one item and most attractive to thieves in the nation’s capital city.

The act of forcefully stealing a pedestrian’s phone by engaging rob-and-run tactics is becoming an order of the day and residents are worried over what they described as a threat to the nation.

Thus, building trust among people has become a huge challenge as many have it uncomfortable with people standing behind them or close to them even in public gatherings. Some are developing a heightened sense of personal space, chiefly because the sight of someone standing or coming from behind is now always unpredictable.

Thieves have developed a new crime trend of snatching, invading homes and forcefully taking away their valuables, preferably phones when people are asleep. There appears to be an increase in mobile phone theft in Abuja, especially Androids and iPhones.

Recounting her ordeal and how her phone was stolen, Vanessa Idoko who works with Sigma Apartment, Wuse II told LEADERSHIP Sunday that it all happened when she mistakenly slept off and left opened her door. According to her, “On that night, I was chatting with my friend until around 11 pm when I slept off and forgot to lock up my outside door. The thief whom from all indication was monitoring me either from my window or door, gently entered into my house and went away with my phone without touching anything in the house.”

Unfortunately, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that while this unfortunate incidence continued to trend on a daily basis in Abuja, the rate of recovery is very low as the method for recovering the smartphones cannot be afforded by everyone.

Our consultation with some specialists in the field of computer accessories said a stolen phone can be recovered by tracking and monitoring App, Using Google device or using (International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

However, a more worrisome dimension is that some of the recovery devices are either too expensive or complicated to use as findings revealed that the price for tracking a phone could range from twenty to thirty thousand.

When Linda Amara, a staff of Genesis Cinema, Ceddi Plaza, Central Area, Abuja bought her Techno Droipad 7D last year she was wary of the high class level phone snatchers. Linda would always keep her phone in her bag whenever she is closing until the unfortunate happened in the previous month.

She told LEADERSHIP Sunday that her phone was forcefully taken while she was closing from work after boarding a vehicle from Finance junction to Lugbe. According to her, “I stood at Finance junction waiting for a vehicle when a taxi carrying a lady in the front seat and three guys at the back stopped in front of me and we drove off.

Immediately after the Abuja Chamber of Commerce the driver of the taxi stopped without any notice and the lady in front and I were asked to drop our bags. They removed my ATM, my phone and my cash, throwing at me the empty bag while the same was done to the other lady. After the operation on us, they ordered us down and zoomed off. We stood in shock and watched them drive away with our phones,” she said.

She added that despite many attempts to contact the security agents, having obtained the number of the vehicle is proving abortive. According to her, an attempt to track the phone which was worth about thirty five thousand is also attracting thirty thousand fee for its tracking.

A police officer, Ademola Ola who has been advising her on what to do as regards the robbery, said she will require at least a reasonable amount to track the phone.

Another anonymous victim told LEADERSHIP Sunday that his phone was snatched at Banex junction while he was texting a friend. According to him, he was strolling when a young man appearing so innocent, grabbed his phone and disappeared into a building.

Investigations by LEADERSHIP Sunday and responses from many of the interviewed persons further revealed that apart from the above, the modern phone theft sponsors have resorted to new method of stealing phones which has put residents at the risk when going out especially late into the night.

One of such is the tactics of keeping vacant seats in the front of a car, while two or three ‘fake’ passengers sit at the back, allowing the unfortunate victim to ignorantly take the front seat. As they journey towards the serene spot, the vehicle usually stops with arms surrounding you, demanding for your phone or otherwise.

Mr Victor Akaa who resides in Lugbe told our correspondent that he fell victim when coming back from Berger to Lugbe at about 8.30 pm when the four men in the vehicle who initially claimed to be passengers quietly asked him to bring out his phone. Perceiving the danger, Victor cooperated with them and they quickly drove past him.

According to him, “The area between ShopRite on airport road towards approaching Federal Housing Authority junction after Abuja Chamber of Commerce, is becoming scary in the late hours of night.

“Some of these guys who stand along the road, pretending to be going will stop a vehicle who had already arranged with them at the operating spot, the target however is to snatch phones and run into the bush.”

Victor who had the experience in December 2018 cautioned people who are fond of using their phones after work hours while in a taxi or waiting for one, to stop the habit in order not to fall prey.

Recently, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Sadiq Bello, bewailed that cell phone and handbag snatching has become the most prevalent crime in the capital city.

Bello while parading 37 suspects arrested for various crimes at the command headquarters in January, 2019 said four of the suspects Manu Abdullahi, Musilimu Abba, Yahaya Musa and Shagari Ibrahim, were arrested as notorious phone and handbag snatchers by the Lugbe division of the command.

According to him, “Abdullahi was arrested on October 27, 2017 when he attacked his victim with a cutlass and robbed him of his Infinix phone. The phone and cutlass used by the suspect have been recovered.”

Others who fell victim reported that along the city’s Central Area, Ahmadu Bello Way, around the Federal Secretariat Complex at about 8 to 11 pm is no longer safe.

A young man in his 30s, who only identified himself as Cletus Sesugh told LEADERSHIP that he was on the pedestrian path leading towards the Federal Ministry of Finance Junction with a friend to board vehicle to Apo at the Finance Junction when the ugly experience occurred.

“It was between 9 to 9.30pm, not the darkest hour of the night you would think of. We were walking on the pedestrian path, trying to respond to my boss’s chat. Three hefty young men were tip toeing behind us without our notice. They kept walking towards us while I was chatting. Most of the vehicles usually coming from Banex Junction could make one feel at home, thinking there is no threat.

“Besides, the Eagles Square can be seen from there with people carrying out usual activities so the thought that a snatcher would approach never occurred to us. Eventually, I heard an urgent-horrible sound behind-‘give me,’ before I could turn, the four hands were already dragging my phone from my shivering hand while the other took hold of my friend.

“I quickly rushed out my hand and headed towards the Phase 1 of the Federal Secretariat building. The vehicles coming from Banex junction were on high speed without stopping. I said to myself, rather than the thieves taking my phone I would rather injure myself. Two were after me until I gathered momentum and crossed the road amid the speeding cars and headed to the security. That was when they retreated. My friend who could not locate me found his way to Lugbe while I took a taxi to Berger where I boarded to Lugbe,” he narrated to our reporter.

There is however, an urgent need for both the security agencies to step up on their responsibilities and put a thorough check on the danger zones being mentioned. On the part of others, they said prevention is better than cure therefore, it is better to avoid night journeys and the habit of using their phones while in public vehicles to avoid falling victims.