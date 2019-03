The people of the North East, including Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs), came out en masse to vote in the recently-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections despite Boko Haram’s threats and pockets of attacks. In this report, GEORGE AGBA traces this feat to concordant tunes hummed by the military and the people in the region.

Now that a winner has finally emerged in President Muhammadu Buhari, it can be said that the dust may have started to settle. But not a few Nigerians feared for the nation as they eagerly awaited the presidential and National Assembly elections which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suddenly shifted from February 16 to 23, 2019. Indeed, safety was on every lip.

It was especially so after Tuesday, January 21, 2019 when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told an apprehensive nation that government had credible intelligence indicating that armed bandits and Boko Haram elements were being hired by some opposition interests to attack government functionaries and unleash massive violence and terror in ten Northern states to scuttle the elections, an allegation which PDP, the main rival party, immediately spurned, describing it as a clampdown plan.

As Nigerians were still trying to make sense of Lai Mohammed’s alarm reports trickled in on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram’s foreign affiliate, ambushed Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima’s convoy between Dikwa and Gamborou-Ngala highway, near Cameroon border, killing three persons. It became clear then that the minister was not just talking politics against fears expressed by many analysts that national security had become politicised, especially in the build-up to the elections.

In the midst of these conversations and mindful of the political implications of its posture, the nation’s military high command, actively collaborating with other security agencies, left no stone unturned in assuring and guaranteeing the entire nation of adequate security and stability.

Observers believe that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, has ensured a very strict insulation from the political waters. And so it was that General Olonisakin, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at a well-attended press briefing held in his office at the Armed Forces Complex in Abuja, gave the military’s position in unmistakable terms.

He said the briefing became necessary to assure the nation of the preparedness of the armed forces to support civil authority and the security services to ensure violence-free 2019 elections.

Accompanied by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, the CDS said, “It has become necessary to issue this statement following the meeting of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security and intelligence agencies which has just ended… The Nigerian Government, the people of Nigeria as well as the international community are all desirous of a free, fair, transparent, credible and most Importantly, violence-free elections.

“Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief has also told us in clear terms in our meeting with him, of his commitment to free, fair and credible elections. I wish to say that the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as other security and intelligence agencies are also committed to a violence-free elections and that all Nigerians eligible to vote are able to carry out their civic responsibility and vote for candidates of their choice without any fear of molestation by any person or group”.

The violence-free Presidential and National Assembly elections penultimate Saturday, which recorded an unprecedented massive voter turnout in the North East became the direct fallout of General Olonisakin’s tacit assurance of adequate security to all Nigerians irrespective of race, region, religion or political persuasion.

According to reports, despite early morning attacks by the bandits characterised by massive gunfire to scare eligible and anxious voters, troops gallantly engaged and subdued the militants while the people surged en masse to their respective polling centres to cast their votes. It was said to be an ‘enough-is-enough’ message which the people, effectively backed by the courageous military, delivered to Boko Haram.

There was however a sad side to the epic story of defiance. It was reported that an officer and three soldiers died, while some suffered varying degrees of injuries when insurgents attempted to attack 27 Task Force Brigade in Bunu Yadi, Gujba local government area of Yobe State. The bandits suffered heavy casualties, losing over 14 of its members during early morning explosions on February 16 as they tried to wade through military blockade into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and other security agencies also recorded combat successes on February 13, and 16, 2019 leading to the killing of 11 insurgents in Madagali local government of Adamawa State and the elimination of three key commanders of Boko Haram and their dislodgement at Warawara area of Borno metropolis and Gaidam in Yobe State. On one occasion, the insurgents tried to spread their network of fear and terror over Gaidam area in Yobe State where the governor was expected to cast his vote; but they were immediately cleared by the troops.

It took little time before the news of the people’s message to the bandits spread across the region, a development that encouraged many others to come out en masse to vote. This appears to have pointed to the way that there will be another massive turnout of voters in next Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly Elections in the North East towards the sustenance of the celebration of democracy in the country.

Reacting to the development, Concerned Professionals’ Congress (CPC) lauded the troops for paying the supreme price for the people of the North East, especially Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) to vote freely in the recently-concluded successful Presidential and National Assembly elections despite Boko Haram’s suspected threats and attacks.

The group’s Chief Media Strategist, Mr Emeka Nwankpa and the Northern Regional Rapporteur, Baba Al-Kasim, who briefed the press on Thursday in Bauchi, paid glowing tributes to the courageous military men who paid the supreme price, noting that they sacrificed their lives to enable the North East people in the three frontline Borno and Yobe States to defy Boko Haram and cast their votes without molestation.

It described the feat as a practical fulfilment of declaration by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin while addressing the press in Abuja recently, assuring all Nigerians including North East residents of adequate security and safety before, during and after the polls.

The group noted that the massive turnout of voters recorded during the elections in the region was significantly encouraged by the adequate security in place which complemented the commitment of the INEC officials. Nwankpa said, “Our hearts go to the families of the fallen heroes whose supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten because they died for a good cause. Our only request to the high military command is to ensure that the bandits are brought to justice.

‘’We have confidence in the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin that this will be done considering how his team has successfully changed the dynamics of the fight against terrorism. We are mindful of where we were and where we are now and what has happened in-between. The people of Borno State know that our military has done very well in the last three and half years by dislodging Boko Haram to grant them peace’’.

Also weighing in, a member of Borno Elders Forum, Mallam Mustapha Gubio pointed out that the adequate security which the military provided enabled the people to come out to vote, thereby further raising more hope of a quicker return of normalcy to the zone.

“Our military effectively set the stage for the hitch-free elections as normalcy has returned to parts of the North East that were hit by insurgency. Night life has returned to Maiduguri and its environs. Regular commercial flights into the city have increased. There is increased hotel accommodation in Maiduguri because of the peace being enjoyed in the city. We owe the troops immense gratitude,’’ he said.

Gubio urged the people to sustain the momentum in order to shore up higher voter turnout in the remaining elections, pointing out that it would further send another clear message to the insurgents that their days are numbered in the region.

Commenting also, Mrs Tabitha Yakubu, interim coordinator of a faith-based prayer organisation known as Mothers Praying for Peace (MPP) commended the military for successfully check-mating threats to national stability through its existing operational strategies such as Op Whirl Punch along Abuja-Kaduna axis, Op Sharan Daji in North West of Zamfara, Kaduna, Birnin-Gwari axis, Op Safe Haven in Plateau-Bauchi, Op Whirl Stroke in Makurdi, Nasarawa and Taraba, Op Awatse in Lagos-Ogun, Op Clearance in Kogi and Op Delta Safe in the Niger Delta.

She expressed her group’s support to the military’s commitment to dislodging alleged plans by some interests to scuttle the remaining elections in parts of the country, saying that the re-assurance by the CDS has further raised public confidence in the will and readiness of the military to protect law-abiding citizens against intimidation and molestation in the elections.

She said that the military’s timely response to such plans was a necessary confidence-building gesture to re-assure law-abiding citizens of their security and safety as the nation goes to the polls again on Saturday, even as she pointed out that the political atmosphere today in the build-up to the just-concluded polls and next Saturday’s polls was dissimilar to the events that preceded the 2015 elections.

“We have not forgotten so soon that days before the 2015 elections were drumbeats of war which forced many Nigerians to temporarily relocate to their states of origin for fear of their safety. Mothers always suffer more though the situation today appears different. However, we must not lower our guard, we must not take things for granted because evil-minded elements still lurk in the corners’’, she said.

On the on-going military Exercise Egwu Eke III (Python Dance III), she allayed unfounded public fears, saying that the operations were part of efforts by the military to support other security agencies to ensure that no Nigerian is disenfranchised at the polls. She maintained that the exercises were targeted at criminally-minded elements trying to subvert the will of the people by scuttling free, fair and credible elections, contending that law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear as the exercises would ensure that eligible citizens freely exercise their constitutional right to vote and be voted for.

‘’Nigeria is blessed with a military with the heart, spirit and soul to defend the country and its people. Our highly-rated armed forces are globally noted for gallantry and professionalism. We have confidence in the current military leadership. We need the necessary civilian support to the military’’, she said.