Danny Young Slams Tiwa Savage Over Copyright Infringement
The singer last month took to his Instagram to lay accusation stated that “I never knew I would be a victim of intellectual property theft until now. The worst pain is that my song was stolen by Tiwa Savage who happens to be one of my favourite female artists.”
The accusation has stirred reactions online with some stating that the verse was taken from a Yoruba proverb, others claimed that Tiwa Savage added more lines beyond the stated proverb.
And from the video he shared, fans noticed the similarities in their verses. However, while many people insist that it wasn’t intellectual theft as the verse was taken from a Yoruba proverb, others added that the Mavin queen included more lines beyond the said proverb.
