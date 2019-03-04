NIPR Tasks PMB On National Unity

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) to ensure that urgent steps are taken towards national reconciliation, integration and unity as he is re-elected to steer affairs of the country for another four years in line with his promise of running an inclusive government.

This was contained in a statement on the just concluded 2019 Presidential election made available to LEADERSHIP in which the chairman, Governing Council of the institute, Mal. Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo congratulated President Buhari on his re-election and the people of Nigeria on the successful conclusion of the poll.

The statement which appreciated the efforts of INEC, President Buhari, his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, security agencies and other stakeholders for successfully and peacefully managing the election and its outcome urged any aggrieved candidates or parties to follow the processes provided within the laws of the federation in challenging the results, maintaining that such is also an essential ingredient of democracy.

“We congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the poll. We also congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the other 71 candidates and their political parties, not only for their spirited efforts but also for towing the path of peace in managing the outcomes of the elections. We also wish to commend the relevant security agencies for the part they played in ensuring the security of life and property in different parts of the country.



