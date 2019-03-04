UK-based Medical Expert Institutes Lecture Series, Scholarship Fund at Edo State Poly

Impressed with the dedication and focused leadership at the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, a United Kingdom (UK)-based medical practitioner, Dr. Yusuf Amuda Garuba, has instituted a lecture series and scholarship package at the Department of Food Technology at the institution.

The first edition of the lecture series holds on March 5, with the topic: the burden of food borne related toxicity and liver disease in Nigeria, and is to be delivered by Senior Lecturer and Researcher at Department of Medical Laboratory Science, University of Benin, Dr. Igharo O. G., at the polytechnic’s complex in Usen, near Benin City.

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has recorded improved performance in the last one year since the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, commenced revamp of the institution. The new direction of the institution steered by Prof. Abiodun Falodun, has seen the institution record increased academic and research activities as well as infrastructural development.

Speaking with journalists, Rector of the institution, Prof. Falodun, said that the school community is pleased with the growing list of Nigerians in the Diaspora, who are looking homeward and contributing to the institution’s growth.

According to him, “Aside the lecture series and the scholarship for the best graduating student in the Department of Food Technology, Dr. Garuba has a standing relationship with the department and would contribute to its growth. He has also donated some equipment to the school’s health center. As a medical practitioner, he is willing to contribute his expertise and other forms of support to the polytechnic.”

Noting that the institution is poised to contribute meaningful to societal growth through research and development, he said, “As a polytechnic, we have a mandate to provide practical solutions to problems in society. So, aside the lecture series, we are also engaging in in-depth applied research across different disciplines.”