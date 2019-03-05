Annie Idibia Expresses Love For Husband, Ends Rumours

Annie Idibia has put to bed rumours of the marital crisis between her and husband 2face Idibia. The rumours started after her man took to social media with what seems like an apology. The tweet from the singer was taken by many to mean he must be expecting a baby by another lady. Some even stated that the pregnant lady is a banker.

However, 2face dismissed their insinuations by stating that he and his wife are not having any marital issues and that the apology he tweeted had nothing to do with whatever people were insinuating.

Well, his wife Annie Idibia has also come out to dispel rumours of fire in herarriage by publicly declaring how special her husband is.

She wrote:

Last Few days were so horrible… Thank u so much for being my friend when i needed one the most! Thank u for staying up all those nights with me…your type is RARE! Thanks for being my SUNLIGHT! The only one who honestly truly understands me! My SUPPORT SYSTEM! #Appreciation post #My Mine #my World