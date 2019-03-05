Finance Minister Empowers 3,000 Women

The minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, at the weekend empowered over 3,000 women with packages worth N12 million across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State to ensure their self reliance.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony held in Kaduna, Ahmed said that the empowerment programme was in collaboration with National Directorate of Employment (NDE), who trained the beneficiaries and Buhari-El-Rufai Support Team (BEST).

She explained that the empowerment packages include grinding machines, cosmetology starter pack to women who were trained on cosmetics making, and cash to business women to expand their businesses.

Ahmed, stressed that women empowerment was key to uplifting the living standard of women, particularly in the northern part of the country who were wallowing in poverty.

According to the minister, a self-reliant skill, a little financial support and encouragement will go a long way in ensuring financial independence of women, particularly in rural areas who are usually left behind.

Her words, “Realising that our women are not benefiting from government support, I decided to encourage them to form cooperative societies and together with BEST we partnered with NDE to train them.

“Today we are giving them starter packs to help them roll-out their business and for those with little business we are giving them cash support to expand their business.

“This is our way of giving back to our society and put smiles to the faces of women who toils everyday to take care of the family.”

She said that she would partner with the Minister of Women Affairs to extend the gesture to other women across the country.

The minister also donated vehicles to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial and House of Representative candidates as well as the APC campaign organisation in the state.

According to her, the gesture is to help mobilise the people of the state for the re-election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and all APC candidates contesting in the general elections.

She called on women in the state to help mobilise their husbands, children and community members to ensure APC’s victory in the 2019 elections for more dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, Governor El-Rufai commended the minister and BEST for supporting Kaduna State women with source of livelihood to better their lives.

He described the minister’s gesture as the first in the history of Kaduna State, where a woman remembers her fellow women and takes step to empower them.

According to him, half of the world’s population is women, while the other half were born by women, adding that empowering them is a sure way of achieving socio-economic development.

He said that the state government, through the Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, is disbursing N200 million as soft loan to women across the state to boost their businesses.

El-Rufai added that the amount would be increased to N400 million this year and to N800 million if reelected, and urged the women and people of the state to vote for APC in the general elections.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the wife of Nasarawa State governor, Hajiya Mairo Al-Makura, also urged women of the state to give 100 per cent support to APC and advised them against selling their votes.

Earlier, the director general, NDE, Dr Nasir Ladan equally thanked the minister for supporting the women of Kaduna State. Ladan, who was represented by the North West zonal director, Malam Abubakar Nuhu, appealed to the beneficiaries to make the best use of the items.

Also, BEST chairman, Gambo Kurfi said that the team would continue its village-to-village, house-to-house and door-to-door campaign to ensure the re-election of El-Rufai.