FJP Congratulates PMB, Calls For Inclusive Govt

The Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

The party in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja,yesterday, also congratulated the President on the receipt of his Certificate of Returns as President-elect from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 27, 2019 for Nigeria to move forward, adding that it is also important that other candidates and parties also toe the same path and congratulate the President.

It enjoined President Buhari to extend hand of fellowship to other contestants and form an inclusive government which will go a long way to help calm aggrieved parties, noting that this is important also to help preserve the peace and unity of Nigeria which is certainly a major concern of the President.

The statement reads in part, “The Presidential and National Assemblies Elections have come and gone. We have witnessed some surprises here and there and a few cases as expected. Elections are always like that as many people must be disappointed on their ambitions at being elected. Out of the 78 candidates who contested for the Presidential elections, only one candidate will emerge as the President of Nigeria. This is understandable. It is also normal that many people will not be happy with the result of the election. That is why it is necessary that candidates should be made to understand from the onset that election is not a do or die affair; there must be a loser and a winner.

“However, we wish to call for peace from all the parties involved. It is the best practice to follow the rule of law in addressing grievances. We enjoin the celebrating members of the victorious party to imbibe prudence in the celebration to avoid rousing envy and anger in the loosing parties.

“We therefore join all Nigerians and indeed the whole World to congratulate his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”