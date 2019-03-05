Gunmen Kill 35 In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Barely 72 hours after the massacre of members of civilian joint task force in Shinkafi local government area, the armed bandits have again stormed Kware village in the same area and murdered no fewer than 35 persons.

The bandits drove to the village on bikes at around 5:00 am.

A survivor who gave his name as Lawali Kware said the sound of firearms and screaming of the injured persons woke him up.

“I just heard voices of helpless women screaming for help and helpless children crying as they were stranded looking for their fleeing mothers.On the other hand, leaders among the bandits were giving command for killing of anybody at sight, ‘kill anybody at sight, do not spare even pregnant women’ and the aged”, Lawali narrated.

Other survivors who did not want their identities in print said, the bandits invaded the village around midnight and started their operation of killing innocent people and set numerous houses ablaze.

“They used a handheld public address system asking people to jump out of beds and figure out those who were giving information about their movements to security agencies, or they would sack the entire village and kill anybody at sight, the announcement was made severally but, I did not hear any response from anybody, the last word I heard was an order, saying, ‘search any house and kill at will”, one of the survivors recalled.

The residents who escaped the merciless attack have been reportedly seen trekking with difficulty and fear down to Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi local government area with a view to take refuge.

All efforts to get across the spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad for confirmation proved abortive as his cellphone number was repeatedly ‘not reachable’.