Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo

…Leave Buhari, My Boss Alone, Alake Tells Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday said he would never cease criticising the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari until the president does the right thing in government.

The former president stated this in his remarks during the celebration of his 82nd birthday held at the auditorium of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo was reacting to the goodwill remark by the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo urging critics including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to leave President Muhammadu Buhari alone to enable him concentrate on businesses of governance.

Speaking earlier during his goodwill message at the event organised by the Center For Human Security and Dialogue arm of the OOPL, Oba Adedotun had pleaded with Obasanjo to stop criticising every decision of the Muhammad Buhari led federal government.

The Egba monarch, who extolled the military virtues of the former president, stressing that he has been a fighter all along, winning many battles for Nigeria, including “fighting for the peace of this country more than anyone”.

Acknowledging his fighting prowess, Alake, who declared that Buhari was his boss during their military days, however, cautioned Obasanjo against extending his fighting dexterity to Buhari’s administration, urging him to become a consultant to every Nigerians rather than continuing fighting at 82.

“You all know that I was an officer under General Buhari so each time Obasanjo criticises my boss, I always stand to say my senior (OBJ), please leave the President alone! At 82, baba is still fighting on, please fight less and be a consultant to everybody”.

But responding, Obasanjo urged the Ogun monarch to advise his boss (Buhari) to do the right thing in governance in order to avoid being criticised by his (Buhari) own boss too.

The former president, who emphasised that he was also a boss to President Buhari, further declared that there is nothing personal in all his criticism of the president, but his desire to see Buhari doing the right thing in government.

Noting that governments in African continent have no alternative to democracy, the former president emphatically stated that criticisms and “saying the other side” of every government’s policies are part of the beauties of democratic government.

“I believe that Africa has no alternative to democracy, good governance and development, growth and progress of our economy. We have none and if that is not happening in any country, those who keep quiet about it are accomplices to the crime.

“You see, in a democracy, you criticize a policy of government because it is not a family affair. Even if it is my brother that is there and he is not doing what I think he should do, he must be criticised. That is what democracy is all about: criticisms; saying the other side.

“So, if I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government for that matter is not doing well, let that government prove that he is doing well. So, Kabiyesi, your boss, Buhari; there is nothing personal between me and him. Just as he is your boss, I am also his boss with due respect.

“The point is that I have being in that position longer than any Nigerian could ever be there. That is the truth because if any Nigerian comes in now and have two terms, he will not have almost four (4) years of military rule.

“I have been there longer than any Nigerian will ever be there. So, when I say something, I know what I am talking about. So, Kabiyesi, anytime you say ‘leave my boss alone’; I agree, he is your boss, but I am also his boss. So, you might also ask your boss to leave his boss alone or do what is right that his boss wants him to do.”