PMB’s Re-election‘ll Spur Rapid Development In Maritime, Others

A socio-cultural group under the umbrella of BringBackBuhariMaritime (BBBMCG), which includes, Odua Maritime Group, Igbo Maritime Group and Arewa Maritime Group in the country’s maritime sector, has reiterated that the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for second-term in office would spur rapid growth in the maritime sector and economy in general.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, BBBMCG, Uchechukwu Aniezechukwu and National Coordinator, BBBMCG, Alhaji Aliyu Lameen, respectively in Lagos as part of its congratulatory message on the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded Presidential election, the group said that Mr. President deserved a second term in office considering the administration’s performances in the critical sectors of the country’s economy, including, agriculture, security, infrastructural development in the transport sector, rail sector, oil and gas sector, ICT sector and maritime sector.

The group explained that the bulk votes received by President Buhari nationwide has demonstrated the belief by Nigerians in the administration, especially in its efforts to re-shape the country’s ailing economy at this period.

It stated in the release that the administration’s effort to fight against corruption, creation of jobs for graduates via N- Power, social intervention scheme- tradermoni and others initiatives have impacted positively on the country’s economy.

Besides, the group commended Nigerians for voting en-mass for Mr. President to continue in office with his economic diversification agenda programme it initiated in the country since coming into power.

It, however, stated that the administration’s economic reform policies it initiated would be felt in all facets of the Nigerian economy with the second-term re-election.

In addition, the group noted that the second-term re-election of President Buhari in office should be critical towards unifying the country in terms of peace and unity and also, towards instilling investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“As members of the maritime industry in Nigeria and various sub-industries, which include, Odua Maritime Group, Igbo Maritime Group and Arewa Maritime Group, we congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on their second-term re-election in Office following their victory at the just concluded Presidential election in Nigeria.

“We are of the opinions that having critically re-examined the on-goings in the critical sectors of the economy in the country, including, security, infrastructural development in the transport sector and the rail sector in particular, the fight against corruption and the untainted personality of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, towards the development of Nigerian economy, especially, in the agricultural sector, the creation of jobs for graduates through the N- Power programme, creation of social intervention scheme, like tradermoni, we, therefore, say that Mr. President deserved a second-term in Office. No doubt, these economic reform policies have had such an influence on all facets of the sectors of the economy and also at least, boosted 85 per cent of Nigerians of all ethnic groups, directly or indirectly,” the group stated in the statement.

It adds: “We are confidence and of the belief that the second-term of President Muhammadu Buhari will brings out best performances in the country’s maritime sector and the economy in general, albeit developments in other sectors of the economy.

“We want to educate the people that a call to support the reforms programme of Mr. President, in the next four years, will translate to a call to make Nigeria great again,” it stated.