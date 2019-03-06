AAC Rejects Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Constituency Result

The African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate for Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie federal constituency in Delta State, Hon. Prince Igho Sadjere, have rejected the results of the February 23rd House of Representatives election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement signed by the director general of Prince Igho Campaign Organisation, Hon Efe Ugboka, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the party stated that INEC’s declaration of Efe Afe of the People Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the constituency election, is an aberration and not a true reflection of what took place on the day of the election.

The party maintained that the results collated by AAC agents who monitored the election showed that a lot of polling units were won by the party, which did not correspond with the INEC results.

It noted that the election cannot be said to be free and fair, alleging that the exercise was characterized by irregularities, as many supporters were disenfranchised, while brazen vote buying and manipulation of results were perpetrated by thugs and agents of the PDP and the All progressive Congress (APC) under the watchful eyes of INEC officials and the security officials.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, Sadjere said if the election was free and fair, INEC would have announced him as the winner and not the candidate of the PDP, as declared.

Sadjere disclosed that the AAC is already collating evidences of the widespread irregularities which would be useful for litigation, just as he urged his supporters to remain calm, as steps are being taken to reclaim the stolen mandate.