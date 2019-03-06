African Leaders, WFP Tickling Pupils With School Feeding Programme

Between February 27 and March 1, 2019, African leaders and their international donors gathered in Côte d’Ivoire for the fourth edition of the African Day of School Feeding. In this report, RICHARD ABU examines the growing interest and investment of African countries in their school feeding programmes and the future of the African child.

Since January 2016 when the African Union (AU) inaugurated the African Day of School Feeding, more countries have joined and also raised the bar in their quest to feed primary school pupils with nutritious meals to enhance their healthy lifestyle, improved school enrolment and academic performance.

At the last count, 39 African countries have kicked off their school feeding programmes which have so far been well managed and financed by their governments.

Of the participating countries, Nigeria and 20 have been adjudged as outstanding in the home-grown school feeding scheme.

Until Nigeria rolled out its scheme, the top ranking countries were Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Zimbabwe, which all feed over one million pupils. With the coming of Nigeria, the programme has gained momentum as South Africa and Nigeria have each feed more than nine million children daily during the school period.

On October 11, 2016, Nigeria took the first concrete step to owning its National Home Grown School Feeding Programme when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that the free feeding scheme would start in some states of the federation at the of the month.

Prior to that, the programme had been inaugurated on June 9, 2016, by Osinbajo as part of the Social Investment Plans of the Muhammadu Buhari administration for which N500billion was allocated in the 2016 Appropriation Act.

Less than three years in operation, the scheme which targeted 5.5 million pupils across the country at inception has hit 24 million in 26 states of the federation.

With a monthly expenditure of N13billion, Nigeria is rated as running the largest national school feeding programme in the continent.

This year’s edition of the African Day of School Feeding was marked in Cote d’Ivoire under the theme: “Investing in home-grown school feeding for achieving zero hunger and sustaining inclusive education for all, including refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons in Africa.”

The vice president of Côte d’Ivoire, Daniel Kablan Duncan, who opened the ceremony, recalled the progress made by his country in promoting school feeding programmes with statistics: the country now has 5,688 school canteens including 5,422 canteens sponsored by the government and the World Food Programme (WFP) to the tune of 16.2 billion CFA.

Duncan said that that Cote d’Ivoire is developing a National Investment Plan in Agriculture to boost agricultural production and fight against food insecurity and expressed his joy at the imminent establishment the Centre of Excellence to fight against hunger in West Africa.

Côte d’Ivoire has made education a priority and demonstrates its commitment through the implementation of a school feeding programme aiming to increase attendance rates in primary school but also giving more chances to children from poor households to pursue their studies, thereby reducing failure and dropouts.

In Nigeria, the story is also impressive, as its school feeding scheme, a social protection measure for poor and vulnerable communities, has led to an improvement in education through “increased enrolment, reduced absenteeism, and enhanced gender equality.

In Osun State, for example, primary school enrolment is said to have increased by 28per cent since the introduction of free school meals.

In Ghana, the government uses a digital school meals planner to develop nutritionally balanced school meals using local ingredients. The result is that more pupils have found their way back to the country’s school system.

The first edition of the annual event took place in Niamey, Niger Republic, while the second and third editions were held in Congo and Zimbabwe in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Côte d’Ivoire event which lasted for three days reached its climax on March 1, 2019, when the AU Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor.

She said: “If we are to produce the quality human virtues for the Africa we want,” citing the AU theme for 2019, “our school feeding programmes, as well as other social interventions that promote access and success in education, have to mainstream displaced persons.

“School feeding is definitely among the social protection systems that will make a critical contribution to meeting durable solutions to forced displacement and their causative social and environmental crises in Africa,” she said.

The minister of National Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Madame Kandia Camara, reaffirmed the determination of the government to build a quality education-training system, a cornerstone for the country’s development.

“The country chose an inclusive quality education for all children and adults which takes into consideration the transformative needs of citizens, empowers them to contribute to the socio-economic development of their community and Ivorian society and provides them with competitiveness and technological innovation skills.”

To achieve this goal, “school feeding policies become an important tool to stimulate the need for education services with regard to the target set: by 2025, all the students in Côte d’Ivoire enrolled in basic education institutions should every day have a hot and balanced meal,” she said.

To the executive director of the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, “the commitment from African ministers to make sure African children are getting the meals and support they need to thrive in school is extraordinary. I know that what is happening on this Africa Day of School Feeding will make a real difference in the lives of boys and girls throughout the continent.

“I look forward to working with the African Union and these country leaders to making sure school feeding programmes can be as effective as possible in helping African children reach their full potential,” Beasley said.

He spoke at a parallel celebration hosted at the WFP headquarters in Rome, Italy, attended by official representatives from Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo, as well as UN partners – FAO and IFAD.

Also, the director of the WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger in Brazil, Daniel Balaban, said: “In recent years, we have witnessed school feeding shifting from social protection programmes to a core feature of many countries’ strategies to ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

“School feeding has become a key intervention for countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs 2), and the AU has been a great advocate for the adoption of home-grown school feeding as a continental strategy to improve nutrition, increase smallholder farming and eliminate hunger.”

Activities marking this year’s celebration kicked off on February 27 with an experts’ meeting on the highlights of the school feeding cluster strategy and work plan.

The next day, a delegation visited N’Zikro, Aboisso to meet farmers who provide some of their produces to school canteens in their village. The delegation also visited women who are transforming cassava into “Attieke” and providing hot meals to children in schools and discovered the production process they use.

The third visit took place in a school canteen in N’Zikro where the delegation and the school children discussed the benefits of school feeding on their education.

The event was also attended by senior representatives from African governments, AU Commission officials, development partners and members of the diplomatic corps.

The African Day of School Feeding was instituted in January 2016 through Decision Assembly by African Union Heads of State and Government in recognition of the immense value of Home-grown School Feeding (HGSF).