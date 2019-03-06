Excitement as Game of Thrones Final Season Trailer Drops

Nigerian fans of the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ could not contain their excitement on social media following the release of the show’s trailer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after months of anticipation, fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ finally got their first extended look of the show’s final season on Tuesday.

In reference to the show’s popular line ‘winter is coming’, HBO tweeted the trailer with the caption, “the trailer is here.”

The roughly two-minute preview opened with Arya Stark breathing heavily in darkness and talking of the oncoming threat from the White Walkers and the army of the dead.

“I know death. He’s got many faces, I’m looking forward to seeing this one,” Arya, played by Maisie Williams, says in the trailer.

The dark teaser offers glimpse of several major characters on the show, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) preparing battle at the Stark’s stronghold.

Nigerian fans keyed into the worldwide excitement by figuring out the season’s plot from the trailer.

@Ireneanyadu said, “I feel so happy I want to cry. I have already made predictions based on the trailer alone.”

@Onyii_iidigo said, “I just spent the last week rewatching all episodes to prepare myself for the finale. I am excited.”

@c_rita wrote, “As in, as each episodes is released, I am watching immediately before spoilers ruin it for us on their WhatsApp and IG stories.”

@Hayor_tunde said, “My heart literally skipped a beat when watching this. The suspense.”

@Adaeze_writes said, “I am watching again from the beginning so that I can end wih the final season. Yay.”

The trailer had been viewed more than 17 million times on YouTube as of Wednesday morning.

‘Game of Thrones’ is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, the first of which is A Game of Thrones.

It has been acclaimed by critics particularly for its acting, complex characters, story, scope, and

production values; although its frequent use of nudity and violence (including sexual violence) have

been criticized.

The series has received 47 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016,

and 2018, more than any other primetime scripted television series.

Its other awards and nominations include three Hugo Awards for Best Dramatic Presentation

(2012–2014), a 2011 Peabody Award, and five nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best

Television Series – Drama (2012 and 2015–2018).

The well talked-about and acclaimed series returns to the screens on April 14.