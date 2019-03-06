Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gwagwalada Council Chairman

A Yoruba socio-political group, has passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Hon. Mustapha Adamu Danze (Obama) for his people-oriented policies in the area council.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP after a mega rally, the spokesperson of the group/leader of Yoruba Gbogbogbo group, Hon. Bolarinwa Gbenga Akinola, disclosed that members have also endorsed him as chairman of Gwagwalada area council, for a second term.

Gbenga noted that Danze has performed excellently well, especially in the areas of infrastructural development, provision of street lights, construction of roads, recruitment of NCE teachers and support for educational development within the area council.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Otunba Wasiu Tunwase, called on all residents of the area to come out en-masse to support the second term bid of Danze.

Earlier, a member of the APC in the South West/member of Yoruba Gbogbobo group, Alhaji Ibrahim Olawale, had solicited the support of residents and Yorubas in particular, for the victory of the chairman of Gwagwalada area council, in the coming election.