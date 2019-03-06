ENTERTAINMENT
I Am Still With Mavin Record –Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has debunked rumours of her exit from Mavin Records which she signed into since 2012.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 39-year-old mother of one was signed to Mavin Records owned by renowned producer, Don Jazzy.
The performer had paid a courtesy visit to The Temple Management company on Tuesday after which group photographs were taken.
The company is a creative talent agency with bias in the art, sports, entertainment and media sectors.
Since the photos surfaced online, fans and other blogs have assumed that she dumped Mavin Records for good.
The celebrity, however, said the news was not true.
Savage currently has a song writing deal with Sony/ATV Publishing, one of the world’s largest music publishing administrators.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Re-election: Igbos Congratulate Buhari
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
LAW23 hours ago
Sen. Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail
-
OPINION5 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PDP Collapsing In Kwara
-
BUSINESS5 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride