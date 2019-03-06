Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate

Published

47 mins ago

on


The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo on Wednesday disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, from participating in the election on Saturday, March 9.

The court based its ruling on alleged falsification of age in the documents which Danladi supplied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

More details shortly…


Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR