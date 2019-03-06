Most Universities Don’t Have Policies On Sexual Harassment – Experts 

Experts at the US Embassy Abuja have during film screening of a documentary, “The Hunting Ground” and a panel of discussion on ending sexual harassment in educational institutions said Nigerian universities have no policies on sexual harassment.

According to the participants, even students hand books don’t always capture sexual harassment issues that might emanates both from the students and their lecturers which made it difficult for victims of sexual abused to report the incidents.

Participants also decried the increasing rate of sexual abuse especially in educational institutions in Nigeria with the higher number of victims put between the ages of three and 13 years.

Speaking during the panel of discussion after a movie was watched by all participants on sexual violence in US based schools, the Executive Director, Dorothy Njemanje Foundation, Dorothy Njemanje said women dressing should not be attributed to to the causes of rape and sexual abuses.

“We have laws that needs to be domesticated by all the states. The child right act needs to be domesticated. Because if you committed an offense of rape, it should be life imprisonment,” Dorothy said adding that girls, especially those in schools don’t owns up on what they faced when it comes to sexual harassment because the culprits don’t get the maximum punishment.

“Girls in school who get pregnant as a result of rape are expelled, “Dorothy said of what women faced in Nigeria’s educational institutions when it comes to such cases.

“They don’t even get good rehabilitation. Some parents violate their children and in most cases, their mothers chased them away. So, we must get a legal framework for prosecuting offenders of sexual harassment,” she said.

Also speaking, the founder of #ArewaMeToo movement, Fakriyyah Hashim said many women who faced sexual harassment are always afraid to owns up because some cultures have made it a taboo for the female folks to talk about sex.

She said her movement has stood in for several young girls especially children between the ages of five to 10 that have suffered sexual assault.

According to her, some influential people even threatened their movement but added that such threat did not deterred them from standing for the abused.

“We wrote petitions to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Inspector General of Police about a particular case involving an influential man claiming we violated his fundamental human rights,” She said adding that introduction of dress code in schools that seeks to prevent woman from rape won’t solve the problem.

“On dress code, you are just making the women to feel inhuman,” Fakriyyah said while calling for the domestication of the child right act.

She insisted that unless the culprits are allowed to face the full wrath of the law, some people will not see anything wrong in sexual harassment.

The Dean of Cultural Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Dr Ganiyat Adesina said Nigerian universities must include sexual harassment policies in their students handbooks to serve as a caution to those that might want to engage in such act.

Ganiyat who said schools especially universities must have zero tolerance to sexual harassment, added that many students that faced such finds it difficult to report the issue because of stigmatisation.

She said even though NOUN is not a campus based university, added that their are mechanism put in place by the institution that check mate sexual abuses.