Multiple Taxation: Telcos Urge FG To Clarify Demand Notices

The telecommunications operators in the country have asked the federal government to help clarify the agency empowered to issue Demand Notices for payment to operators for Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs).

The operators under the aegis of the Association of Licenced Telecommunication Operators (Alton), wrote to the Federal Ministry of Environment seeking clarification on whether it is the National Envi-ronmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) or the State Ministries of Envi-ronment.

Before now, ALTON members obtain EIA from the Federal Ministry of Environment through NESREA in collaboration with each state ministry of environment. However, the states are now demanding for another process directly from the operators, amounting to multiple taxation and charges.

The letter signed by Alton chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the telecoms industry was being overburdened with taxes and levies and it may be forced to call for review of tariffs. “We have re-ceived complaints from our members that they have been receiving demand notices for EIA payment from some state governments’ ministries of environment, which we considered as an aberration of the existing law.”

He said Alton members as responsible corporate citizens of the country that abide with the laws of the land and natural partner in progress was asking the Federal Ministry of Environment to clarify if it “has ceded the EIA oversight functions to some states ministry of environment to issue EIA certification to our members.”

Others include if “some states ministry of environment as the case may be can conduct EIA process to our members without recourse to the Federal Ministry of Environment and National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).’

Secretary of Alton, Gbolahan Awonuga, called on the federal government to look into the issue of Tax and Levy Amended Order 2015 hurriedly signed by the former minister of finance in the last admin-istration, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“This order has created lot of confusion in the taxes and levies regime and making the environment hash for business, not minding the government’s Ease of Doing Business programme. The issues of EIA Demand Notices by some states has led to sealing of many telecommunication sites thereby causing issue of quality of service, which many times beyond the control of operators.”

He pleaded with the federal government to declare telecommunication infrastructure as critical na-tional infrastructure as stated in the Cybercrime Act 2015 forbidding any state or agency from tamper-ing with any telecoms infrastructure.