Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Commission Of Inquiry Begins Sitting

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the crisis in Fiidi ward of Makurdi and Abinsi ward of Guma, set up by the Benue State government has commenced sitting. The state government set up the commission to look into the perennial clashes between Tiv and Junkun in the stat. At its inaugural sitting, the commission chairman promised to ensure that peace is restored between the warring parties.

Chairman of the commission, Justice Wilfred Kpochi while briefing journalists after the inaugural sitting, explained that the aim of the commission was to ensure lasting peace among parties involved in the crises for a harmonious coexistence.

Justice Kpochi appealed to parties involved to eschew bitterness and cooperate with the commission by availing it with the necessary information that will help in achieving the ultimate goal of the assignment.

“I want to appeal to members of this commission that in the course of the proceedings, anyone with any misgiving should not hesitate to bring it out for onward discussion and resolution,” he said.

Also speaking, lead counsel to the state, Barr Ejembi Enyikola explained that they were at the court for the inauguration of the commission and to introduce members of the commission to those concerned, informing that the proceedings will begin in alphabetical order starting with Abinsi.

The counsel representing Jukun, Barr. Dogara Aboshi said that he would not pursue unnecessary technicalities to delay the proceedings and appealed for more security during the proceedings hence it has to do with crises.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, the former president of Junkun Awanu Progressive Association, Benue State, Austin Audu, who said he was at the court to witness the maiden sitting of the commission, commended Governor Samuel Ortom for the initiative to bring peace between Tivs and Junkuns of Benue State.

“I must commend the governor for initiating the peace process because this will go a long way to unveil the causes of the perennial crises between the two parties with a view to finding a lasting solution,” he said.