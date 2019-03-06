UI Urges Court To Dismiss Suit Filed By Sacked Lecturer

The University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday urged the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, to

dismiss a wrongful termination of appointment suit filed by a Senior lecturer, Dr Adenike Ogunshe.

Ogunshe, a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science at UI , dragged the

institution and its council to the court over wrongful termination of appointment.

UI counsel, Mr Adebayo Ajayi, who called a witness, Mr John Ajibola , Principal Assistant Registrar at the

institution, witness, tendered 140 documents as exhibit against the claimant.

In his response, Counsel to the claimant, Femi Aborisade, said he has

gone through the documents tendered against his client and 20 of them were not signed and dated.

Aborisade cited Section 104 of the evidence Act to support his argument that documents not signed

and dated cannot be acted upon.

He urged the court to reject those documents.

In a ruling, Justice John Peter, admitted the 120 documents as

exhibits.

Peter adjourned the case till April 25

for continuation of hearing.

NAN reports that the claimant’s counsel had told the court

that due process was not followed in terminating the appointment of his client.

Aborisade said the termination of the appointment of his client on

June 14,2016 by the institution over alleged misconduct was wrongful , unconstitutional and a violation

of her constitutional guaranteed right to justice and fair hearing.

He urged the court to set aside the purported termination and order

reinstatement of his client without any loss of earning, salaries and allowances.

The claimant’s counsel also urged the court to award N8 million as

damages against the institution for failure to give three months

notice before termination of appointment.