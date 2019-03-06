EDUCATION
UI Urges Court To Dismiss Suit Filed By Sacked Lecturer
The University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday urged the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, to
dismiss a wrongful termination of appointment suit filed by a Senior lecturer, Dr Adenike Ogunshe.
Ogunshe, a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science at UI , dragged the
institution and its council to the court over wrongful termination of appointment.
UI counsel, Mr Adebayo Ajayi, who called a witness, Mr John Ajibola , Principal Assistant Registrar at the
institution, witness, tendered 140 documents as exhibit against the claimant.
In his response, Counsel to the claimant, Femi Aborisade, said he has
gone through the documents tendered against his client and 20 of them were not signed and dated.
Aborisade cited Section 104 of the evidence Act to support his argument that documents not signed
and dated cannot be acted upon.
He urged the court to reject those documents.
In a ruling, Justice John Peter, admitted the 120 documents as
exhibits.
Peter adjourned the case till April 25
for continuation of hearing.
NAN reports that the claimant’s counsel had told the court
that due process was not followed in terminating the appointment of his client.
Aborisade said the termination of the appointment of his client on
June 14,2016 by the institution over alleged misconduct was wrongful , unconstitutional and a violation
of her constitutional guaranteed right to justice and fair hearing.
He urged the court to set aside the purported termination and order
reinstatement of his client without any loss of earning, salaries and allowances.
The claimant’s counsel also urged the court to award N8 million as
damages against the institution for failure to give three months
notice before termination of appointment.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
NEWS47 mins ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82