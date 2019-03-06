BUSINESS
Zambia To Swap Chinese Debt From Dollar To Yuan-Minister
Zambia plans to swap its Chinese debt from dollars to yuan in a bid to ease pressure on the country’s
foreign reserves, its Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, said on Wednesday.
Mwanakatwe told newsmen in Lusaka that discussions with China on the planned debt swap were likely
to be held in late March.
“Our intention is to swap the dollar into yuan so that we can try to somewhat mitigate exposure to the
dollar,” Mwanakatwe said.
