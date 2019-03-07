CRIME
2 Cultists Chop Off Man’s Wrist – Police
The Enugu State Police Command has in an overnight operation arrested two suspected cultists in
Emene community, an Enugu suburb.
The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said that the suspects
were arrested at 8.00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Amaraizu said that the command’s operatives also recovered a chopped-off wrist, two axes and a black
cap from the suspects.
He said that their victim, whose left hand wrist was chopped off, was identified as one Chijioke Chiaha.
“It was, however, gathered that some groups of suspected cultists, on March 5 in the night at Eke
Obinagu junction axis of Emene, had allegedly engaged themselves in a fight over a yet to be
established issue which resulted to some injuries.
The spokesman said two of the suspected cult members belonging to Junior Aieyes confraternity had
been arrested.
He said that one of the suspects told the police that he got a call from someone (names withheld),
believed to be a cult leader in charge of Eke Emene Branch for a certain peace talk with other cult
members at Eke Obinagu Emene Junction.
“On his way to the place, he was nabbed by the security operatives of the command who had
intervened promptly based on distress call received.
“The victim, who confessed he used to be a member of a cult group, said he waited to board a tricycle
to his house when suddenly three persons on a motorcycle approached him from behind and chop of
his hand and drove away,’’ he alleged.
Amaraizu said that the suspect in question identified his caller as one of those behind the chopping-off
of his wrist.
The command’s spokesman said that full scale investigation had commenced into the incident.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS16 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS19 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS24 hours ago
“You Altered Results To Favour APC”; PDP Accuses INEC
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun