2 Cultists Chop Off Man’s Wrist – Police

The Enugu State Police Command has in an overnight operation arrested two suspected cultists in

Emene community, an Enugu suburb.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said that the suspects

were arrested at 8.00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Amaraizu said that the command’s operatives also recovered a chopped-off wrist, two axes and a black

cap from the suspects.

He said that their victim, whose left hand wrist was chopped off, was identified as one Chijioke Chiaha.

“It was, however, gathered that some groups of suspected cultists, on March 5 in the night at Eke

Obinagu junction axis of Emene, had allegedly engaged themselves in a fight over a yet to be

established issue which resulted to some injuries.

The spokesman said two of the suspected cult members belonging to Junior Aieyes confraternity had

been arrested.

He said that one of the suspects told the police that he got a call from someone (names withheld),

believed to be a cult leader in charge of Eke Emene Branch for a certain peace talk with other cult

members at Eke Obinagu Emene Junction.

“On his way to the place, he was nabbed by the security operatives of the command who had

intervened promptly based on distress call received.

“The victim, who confessed he used to be a member of a cult group, said he waited to board a tricycle

to his house when suddenly three persons on a motorcycle approached him from behind and chop of

his hand and drove away,’’ he alleged.

Amaraizu said that the suspect in question identified his caller as one of those behind the chopping-off

of his wrist.

The command’s spokesman said that full scale investigation had commenced into the incident.