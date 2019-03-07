7 Nigerians Emerge WHO Innovation Challenge Finalists

Seven Nigerians have made the list of the top 30 health-oriented innovators selected from a field of more than 2,400 entries to the first-ever World Health Organisation (WHO) Innovation Challenge to proffer solutions to Africa’s unmet health needs.

The seven Nigerians selected are: Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador on Maldor Gift of Sight; Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey on GeroCare; Morenike Fajemisin, on WHISPA mHealth App; Dr. Ime Asangansi on Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform and Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard; Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien on myPaddi, Chales Onu on Ubenwa and Dr. Imodoye Abioro on Bimi Online for Africa.

The top 30 health-oriented innovations will be formally recognised on the opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019.

According to WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2,471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries of which 44 countries are in Africa.

He said a panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way, adding that more than a third of the submissions came from women.

“The extent of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” he added.

In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, Moeti said other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on a dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development.

When fully operational, the regional director added that the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas.

“Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions.

“Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges,” he added.