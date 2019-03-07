NEWS
Assembly Election: Igbo Traders In Edo State Promise Massive Votes For APC Candidates To Sustain Obaseki’s Reforms
Igbo traders in Edo State have pledged that they will come out en masse and cast their ballots for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, State House of Assembly election.
According to them, their support for APC candidates in the election will ensure continuity of ongoing economic reforms being implemented by the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Leader of the Igbo traders, Chief Ejike Enemuo, gave the assurance at a meeting between the traders and Governor Obaseki at Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
Enemuo said Igbo traders are beneficiaries of several economic reforms initiated by the APC-led government in the state, particularly, the ban on illegal tax collection across markets in the state and the massive cut in revenue paid by them.
“It is no longer news that the political season is here once again and we are here to pledge our unflinching loyalty and support to you and your government. We have started sensitising and mobilising our co-traders and their families to come out en masse to vote for the continuity of your enviable policies,” Enemuo said.
In his response, Obaseki expressed his gratitude to the traders for supporting his administration, adding that he was committed to building on the business-friendly environment in the state so that traders will continue to do their businesses with ease.
He noted that his administration was concerned about poor power supply in the state and assured that an Independent Power Plant (IPP) would become operational in the state by June this year.
“We are working to ensure business activities blossom in the state on a daily basis. By the time we have the Independent Power Plant working, you will not need to buy power generating sets to power your businesses again.
“We have also made sure that illegal taxes are no longer collected from you so that you can record appreciable profit,” the governor said.
He urged the traders to vote for APC candidates in the House of Assembly election to enable sustain the tempo of development in the state.
