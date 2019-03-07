Libel: BCO Asks Court To Quash Atiku’s Claims Against Buhari

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has prayed an Abuja High Court to strike out a motion filed by presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, seeking to compel President Buhari to pay him damages in the sum of N200 billion.

Atiku’s demands are contained in his counter-claim in response to a N40 million libel suit the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) slammed against him over an allegation that he defamed Buhari and his family.

The president’s support group told the court headed by Justice Binta Mohammed that Atiku’s counter-claim in which he challenged President Buhari’s capacity and performance in office as president can only be sustained in a separate suit.

In its defence to Atiku’s counter claim, the BCO said the PDP presidential candidate’s counter-claim cannot be taken along with the suit it filed urging the former vice president to provide proof of evidence before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Abuja that President Buhari and members of his family own substantial shares in 9mobile and Keystone Bank.

The court has adjourned till April 8, 2019 for hearing in the suit filed by the BCO against Atiku for defaming President Buhari and his family.

Counsel to BCO, Barr Abdulrazaq Ahmed, said rather than leaving the substance to tackle the trash with a motion seeking to address an entirely different matter from the substantive suit, Atiku must provide documentary evidence and proof of evidence to substantiate claims that President Buhari and his family acquired substantial shares in 9mobile and Keystone Bank with total assets of $1.916 billion (equivalent to N307.5 billion) as well as purchasing about ₦3 billion worth of shares in the new Pakistani Islamic Bank.

“The defendant/counter-claimers claims against the 1st plaintiff (Buhari) based or on the question of the 1st plaintiff’s capacity and or performance in the office as Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can only be sustained in a separate suit or proceeding filed by the defendant against the 1st plaintiff.

In his 18-paragraph statement of defence, Atiku had complained of the suit filed by BCO not properly constituted, insisting that what he said was in no way defamatory against Buhari since it was a matter of public interest.

Counsel to the PDP presidential candidate said, “The defendants (Atiku and Phrank Shaibu) aver that the defamatory statements are impartial observations, opinions and criticism on a matter of public interest.

‘’The defendants aver that a matter of public interest on which everyone is entitled to make a fair comment on cannot be said to be defamatory”.

In the 53 paragraph counter-claim signed by Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) and 11 other lawyers, of Atiku is also claiming a total of N200 billion for killings in the country by insurgents, high tension and democratic instability in the country, in addition to lopsided appointment in the country.

The BCO had on January 22, 2019 sued Atiku, accusing him of defaming President Buhari and his family.

In the suit filed before FCT High Court, the plaintiff wants the court to order Atiku and his party to pay N40million damages for alleged libelous claims that Buhari and members of his family own substantial shares in 9mobile and Keystone Bank.

In its witness statement on oath made by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the BCO stated that Atiku and his media aide allegedly engaged in smear campaign of calumny against Buhari by willfully allowing and sponsoring the said purported defamatory and image-damaging statements to be published by some newspapers to members of the public.